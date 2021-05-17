Nani Valencia may be asked to replicate it if Great Crossing softball makes a run at regional and state softball titles in a few weeks, but Thursday’s pitching performance on senior night was arguably the best of her career.
Valencia allowed only two hits and one unearned run while striking out 11 in GC’s 5-1 victory over Western Hills, one that completed a perfect regular-season ride in the Warhawks’ initial tour of the 41st District.
“Probably the only time I pitched better was my no-hitter against Bryan Station (sophomore year for Scott County), but that was definitely up there for my best,” Valencia said. “I felt confident in my pitches tonight. I was mixing it in and out. It felt good.”
This time she faced a tougher opponent in a far more emotional spot. GC (15-5, 6-0) didn’t break it open until scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth and another pair in the sixth. Valencia fueled the first rally with a two-run double.
“She was pretty solid tonight,” GC coach Jeff Portwood said. “She wanted it. She told me last night, ‘I want this game,’ so we gave it to her.”
Valencia and Delani Sullivan each went 2-for-4 with three combined extra-base hits and senior Cadee Baker singled twice to lead the Warhawks, who struggled to generate the same offensive clout against Wolverines’ ace Addison Watson they did in a 14-0 rout April 22.
Sophomore shortstop Sullivan helped put it away in the sixth by hustling out a double on a floater into left field, stealing third, then scoring on a passed ball that only drifted about three feet from home plate.
“Luckily we have those weapons,” Portwood said.
Ashtyn Holbrook also scored on a belly-first slide later in that inning when Western Hills (15-6, 2-2) booted a groundball by Raegan LaPierre.
The insurance runs answered a tally by the Wolverines in the top of the frame, achieved with the help of two walks, a sacrifice bunt and an error. Brooklynn Booth made a catch against the wall in center field with two runners aboard to end the threat.
Great Crossing hadn’t given up a previous run against a district opponent, owning a 72-1 advantage on the scoreboard.
“We knew they were a good team. I don’t know if they just had a bad game against us last time, but we took it to ‘em,” Valencia said. “We weren’t going into it taking them lightly.”
GC harvested only one run out of bases-loaded situations in the second and third innings.
Lapierre, Destiney Reed and Baker singled to start the second, but it took a two-out error to put the Warhawks in front. Bianca Ward’s squib single and Valencia’s wall double provided a similarly promising start to the third before Watson escaped without allowing another ball out of the infield.
Fortunately for the Warhawks, Valencia was in complete control.
She struck out the side in the first, escaped a second-and-third jam by fielding a comebacker in the second, and didn’t allow a hit in the final three frames.
Valencia’s velocity has made a noticeable jump.
“I’ve definitely grown into my body,” she said. “I got tall fast, so I was awkward for a little bit, but I finally feel comfortable. I stride, and I just whip it in there.”
None