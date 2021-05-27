The teachable moments were twofold for No. 9 Great Crossing softball after the Warhawks’ weakest offensive output of the season last week at Anderson County.
In addition to showing less propensity for swinging at pitches parallel to the brim of its batting helmets, GC needed more production from the bottom two-thirds of its lineup.
Both missions were accomplished Tuesday in the second convincing of the spring over No. 10 Woodford County, 9-5.
“We talked about it all week in practice: Lay off the high stuff,” GC coach Jeff Portwood said. “Anderson County game, we chased all day long. We had a little more discipline at the plate. They made us a promise that they wouldn’t go, and for the most part they stuck to it. And we had the short game going when we needed it.”
Camryn Lookadoo, Delani Sullivan, Nani Valencia and Destiney Reed each went 2-for-3 for Great Crossing (19-6).
The Warhawks struck out only five times against Woodford County’s Claire Lehmkuhler, who averages nearly a dozen whiffs per game and ranks fifth in the state with 271 Ks.
GC scored two runs in each of the first two innings and three more in the third to grab a 7-2 lead, which was sufficient to shake off its share (four) of the nine total errors in the contest.
“Not pretty, but a win’s a win,” Portwood said. “We had a lot of people playing out of position. They’re a well-coached team. (Woodford coach Les Anderson) knows us well.”
Lookadoo and Sullivan reached on errors in the bottom of the first. Kendall Meade’s RBI groundout tied it, and Valencia landed the lead with a smash through the middle.
Reed ripped a double to the wall and Cadee Baker got aboard with a bunt single to ignite the second. Lookadoo later roped a two-strike, two-out, two-run single to the opposite field.
“Destiney had been struggling a little the past two or three games seeing the ball and staying back,” Portwood said. “She’s worked real hard this week in batting practice. She’s a nice little player.”
Valencia’s line-drive single lit the fuse in the third. Layne Ogle was safe after a sacrifice bunt attempt, and Reed delivered both with a looping single that was misplayed in right field.
“Just put the ball in play,” Reed said of her approach. I was thinking hit it to the right side, get the runners around.”
Reed also played a pivotal role defensively. Her running catch in foul territory stranded two runners in the Yellow Jacket fourth. She also had the first putout and an assist on a game-ending double play.
Baker and Lookadoo plated insurance runs with sacrifice flies in the third and sixth innings. Lookadoo singled, advanced on a Meade bunt, stole third and scored on a throwing error in the fourth.
Ogle and Valencia scattered 10 singles against a Woodford County (23-8) lineup with 26 home runs on the season.
GC hosts No. 4 Lafayette and No. 3 Butler in a tough triangle event Saturday.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.