Forty to zip.
That’s the count at the halfway pole of the 41st District girls’ softball race, in which Great Crossing has encountered minimal resistance from its capital city rivals.
The latest rout in the Warhawks’ maiden voyage was a 10-0 trouncing of the Franklin County Flyers. Tuesday night’s result piggybacked similarly one-sided shutouts of Frankfort and Western Hills.
Camryn Lookadoo and Nani Valencia each went 3-for-3 and knocked in three runs to lead an 11-hit attack for GC (6-3 overall, 3-0 district).
Cadee Baker became the sixth different Warhawk to hit a home run in the first nine games, while Destiney Reed was 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Valencia pitched the fifth and final frame and combined with Brenna Parker on a two-hit shutout. Parker struck out five and walked three to pick up her third win and lower her rookie-season ERA to 1.20.
Lookadoo walked and Delani Sullivan laced a single to left field, setting the table for Valencia in the bottom of the first. The Western Kentucky University signee ripped a two-ball, two-strike pitch for a triple and a 2-0 lead,
Brooklynn Booth and Riley McAllister reached on errors in the second, furnishing another chance for the top of the order. Lookadoo made it 4-0 with a double.
Baker’s leadoff blast to straightaway center ignited a five-run bottom of the fourth for GC. Lookadoo tripled and Ward walked ahead of an RBI single by Valencia. Meade and Reed knocked in three more runs with consecutive doubles.
GC ended it by mercy rule in the fifth. Baker reached on an error and scored on Lookadoo’s double.
The Warhawks were well on their way to another impressive win Wednesday, 7-0 at Madison Southern, when heavy rain stopped the game in the top of the fifth inning, just shy of becoming official.
Lookadoo and Sullivan both had two hits, while pitcher Layne Ogle allowed only two.
