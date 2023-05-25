LEXINGTON — What, Kendall Meade and Ryann Livingston worry?
Being on the wrong end of a no-hitter and three outs away from a shutout loss in the 11th Region softball championship Wednesday evening, Great Crossing's first two scheduled batters of the seventh inning couldn't be bothered with sweaty palms or fluttering heartbeats.
They were too busy comparing notes about ice cream.
“The whole season we've kind of kept it calm. We both get a little nervous,” Meade explained. “So we decided we were gonna make an ice cream bracket. 'Cookie dough or strawberry? Cookie dough or Oreo? Cookie dough or vanilla?' And the answer is cookie dough every single time.”
Meade then put down the imaginary scoop, stepped into the batter's box and smashed the first offering from Lexington Catholic ace Abby Hammond past the pitcher and into green real estate.
Livingston followed suit and ripped the next pitch to kingdom come, well past the center field fence, tying the game out of nowhere and whipping everyone on GC's side of the tight-quartered stadium into a frenzy.
It also forced extra innings, where Great Crossing put the whipped cream and the cherry on top. Consecutive doubles by Camryn Lookadoo and Ashtyn Holbrook furnished the lead in the top of the eighth.
Lexington Catholic answered with an apparent game-tying single by Olivia Ryan, but GC center fielder Delani Sullivan scooped it on the run and threw a laser to catcher Meade, who slapped the tag on Hammond far from the plate to cement a historic 3-2 triumph.
“It doesn't even feel real,” said Livingston, who had never notched a varsity home run until the one the Warhawks will talk about for the rest of their lives. “None of it's sunk in yet. I'm not feeling it, but I can't wait to feel it.”
Great Crossing (30-4) survived arguably the state's toughest region in only its third full season after twice being eliminated in the semifinals and earned the program's first-ever trip to the KHSAA state tournament.
That first-round game is set for 9 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the University of Kentucky's John Cropp Stadium against Second Region champion Henderson County (30-5).
Tournament MVP Brenna Parker befuddled a lineup from Lexington Catholic (22-10) that was largely intact after a run to last spring's state title game.
Hammond's mammoth solo home run with two out in the third inning was the only hit for either team until the bottom of the sixth.
“This team has trust in each other. I think that's what pulled out the win. Every single one of us did something this game to contribute,” Parker said. “We knew that we could still win as long as we put our all into it, and of course Ryann came in clutch. It was amazing.”
Great Crossing twice gambled on giving Lexington Catholic's do-it-all pitcher and leadoff hitter the Barry Bonds treatment, issuing Hammond intentional walks in the sixth and eighth innings even though the situation didn't traditionally call for it.
First, it backfired. Hammond stole second and scored on Ava Emmert's single to make it 2-0 before Parker prevented any further insurance with one of her six strikeouts.
“We knew that it was probably gonna be an option. She's crazy dangerous at the plate,” GC coach Heath Sutton said. “We talked about that pregame. We watched her first two at bats. She hit one out, and I wouldn't be a coach if I allowed her to do that anymore. My hat's off to her. She played an incredible game. She's just a threat.”
The Warhawks freely gave Hammond first base in the eighth, putting the potential winning run aboard after Raleigh Winton's single.
Lookadoo and Holbrook handled a bouncer to the left side of the infield and cut down the lead runner with a force play at third. Parker then caught Emmert looking at a 3-2 pitch on the outside corner for the second out.
Two pitches later, Ryan laced one through the middle and right at the feet of Sullivan, whose defense all season has been equally dynamite as her .552 batting average.
“As soon as I saw it, I was like, 'I've got Brenna's back.' It was right to me. It felt perfect,” Sullivan said. “Kendall and I like to try that whenever we can. It hasn't worked every time, but we've gotten good at the communication part of it.”
“I have so much confidence in Delani,” Meade added. “I just stand there and wait for it to be in my glove. Catch it. Tag it. That's my only job. Everything else is her.”
GC's only base runners prior to its game-saving outburst were a walk by Holbrook in the first inning, Lookadoo courtesy of a dropped third strike in the third, and a base on balls to Meade in the fourth.
It could have caused consternation for a team with 35 prior home runs that hadn't been shut out all season. Instead, peace of mind and discussions about dessert reigned.
“We set a goal early in the season, and they stuck to it. They never gave up,” Sutton said. “I think I blacked out twice. They never pushed the panic button. When Ryann got up to bat, Ashtyn said, 'We got this. We're good.' The heads never dropped. They played. The crowd got busy. They stayed composed. It shows the maturity in this team.”
Championship game drama almost overshadowed two emotional, revenge wins in the early rounds.
GC held off Bryan Station, 3-1, at home in Monday's quarterfinals, avenging the first of its four regular-season losses. Parker then shut out hard-hitting Lafayette on Tuesday for the second time this season, 6-0, fully burying the memory of the Warhawks' shutout loss to the Generals in last year's semifinals.
“The girls showed up ready to play, still ticked off about (Bryan Station) ending our 12-game run. Then they showed up and saw vehicles in the parking lot with signs that said, 'Great Crossing who?' You don't do that to this team. They take that crap personally,” Sutton said. “Lafayette is such a big game for us. Regular season, postseason, it doesn't matter. They know the tears that have been shed on these fields because of that team right there. That's all they need.”
Lookadoo and Aubrey Green backed up Parker with home runs in the respective games.
Great Crossing didn't commit an error in the tournament.
“Every game we're just fighting for a hit, fighting for someone on base,” Parker said. “That's what gets our wins when we scrap together. That's what works for us.”