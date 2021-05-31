Pitching and defense looked playoff-ready for Great Crossing softball in Saturday’s unseasonable chill against two fellow top-10 teams the Warhawks could face again a little farther down the road.
Hitting throughout the lineup in those tight games will have to improve if the ’Hawks are to achieve their ultimate goals.
No. 9 GC closed the regular season with a hard-earned split, bouncing back from a 3-1 loss to No. 3 Butler with a 4-2 victory over No. 4 Lafayette.
The latter is significant because the Warhawks — assuming they breeze through the 41st District semifinals Monday as expected — will be a tri-favorite in the 11th Region tournament along with the Generals and Lexington Catholic Knights.
“I think we can hit better than that. We’ve got to get production out of five through nine in order to advance,” GC coach Jeff Portwood. “In postseason you have to hit one through nine. So we’re going to back to work Monday morning before we start on Monday afternoon and see what we can do with it. They know.”
Delani Sullivan, GC’s slap-hitting speedster, collected four of the Warhawks’ six hits in the doubleheader. Bianca Ward, returning after an 11-day layoff due to concussion protocol, and Nani Valencia notched the others.
Great Crossing (20-7) flipped the script early against Lafayette (26-7). After eighth-grade starting pitcher Brenna Parker struck out the side, the Warhawks took advantage of her counterpart Leah Holland’s early wildness and their own alert baserunning to score all four of their runs.
Camryn Lookadoo walked, stole second, and scored on Sullivan’s single. Sullivan swiped second, moved up on what was essentially a swinging sacrifice by Ward, then raced home on a dropped third strike.
Valencia was safe at first on the latter miscue. After Holland hit Destiney Reed and Cadee Baker with pitches, Valencia and Reed each scored on the same wild pitch.
“That helped so much,” Parker said. “It gave me some breathing room.”
Parker’s persistence and fearlessness were the story thereafter. She had six prior varsity wins to her credit, including a no-hitter May 10 at Bourbon County, but Lafayette was by far her toughest assignment.
Five consecutive strikeouts launched one perfect trip through the Generals’ batting order. She whiffed seven of the first nine against a team that entered the contest with 42 home runs.
“I got a little scared at first,” Parker said. “I think that my screwball looked pretty nice today, and so did my drop ball. And I got them a couple times with my change-up. That really saved me. (Ward) did a really good job calling pitches today.”
Singles by Natalie Henry and Holland broke the spell for Lafayette. Madison Johnson plated both with another hit.
Backed by a diving catch in center field from Brooklynn Booth, Parker escaped that fourth-inning fracas with another strikeout.
In the sixth, after a walk and single put the tying run aboard, Lookadoo cut down a run at the plate with a fielder’s choice before Parker punched out another to strand a pair in scoring position.
Two more strikeouts sandwiched around a single in the seventh padded Parker’s total to 13 before Booth put away another fly ball to end it.
“I just knew that if I gave up a walk instead of giving up a home run, it was a lot better, because I knew like 33 (Holland) is just a strong hitter, and 8 (Henry) is pretty good too,” Parker said. “So I knew instead of giving them a hit, I could give them a walk.”
Parker issued only one such free pass.
Her complete game also means the Generals didn’t get to see the Warhawks’ usual one-two punch of Layne Ogle and Valencia in the event of a playoff rematch.
“That was the whole plan, and it worked out. I tell you what, it’s a big plus,” Portwood said. “She was just having fun out there.”
Layne Ogle also pitched splendidly after being sabotaged by three unearned runs in the top of the first against Butler (26-4). She struck out four and walked one, scattering eight hits.
GC struggled to time up Bearettes’ hurler Maria Peguero, who allowed her only run on a wild pitch after Sullivan tripled to the left field wall in the bottom of the first.
After a double play to end the third, the Warhawks didn’t see another baserunner until Ward’s leadoff single in the seventh. A flyout and Peguero’s 10th and 11th strikeouts ended it quietly.
“She spun it real well,” Portwood said. “Then we started off well with Lafayette and just tailed off. We’ll get ’em going.”
