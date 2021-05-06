FRANKFORT — After giving up Nani Valencia’s two mammoth home runs Wednesday evening, Franklin County finally concocted a way to keep the Great Crossing senior slugger in the park.
That was to intentionally walk her, even if it meant loading the bases.
Of course, that band-aid solution for Valencia didn’t solve the problem of having to pitch to Cadee Baker, who smashed a single and two doubles on her way to four RBI.
Nor did it mitigate the multiple-hit nights by Camryn Lookadoo, Delani Sullivan, Layne Ogle and Riley McAlllister in a 16-0 rout.
“We were happy to get out and play after a few days off, and we hit the ball well. Maybe we need to give ‘em more breaks,” GC coach Jeff Portwood said.
Ogle struck out the side in the bottom of the third inning to hasten another merciful finish for GC (11-3 overall, 5-0 41st District). She spun a one-hit shutout and lowered her ERA to 1.88.
The Warhawks have won 10 consecutive games overall, shellacking their district rivals by a combined score of 67-0 along the way.
“Especially on a night like tonight, you don’t have any pressure,” Valencia said. “You just go up there being aggressive, and any pitches anywhere close to the zone, I’m hacking at.”
Valencia’s two rockets knocked in a total of five runs. Her three-run launch to left made it 4-0 in the top of the first after Lookadoo walked, Sullivan reached on an error, and Bianca Ward delivered an RBI single.
Restless when Tuesday’s home showdown against top-five Boyle County was rained out, Valencia tried to take advantage of the down time, and it paid off.
“I think I hit (in the cage) three different times, and then today I hit before the game,” Valencia said. “I had to keep working. It’s the worst to go from playing like six games in a week to three days off. You get really eager to play.”
Kendall Meade’s single and doubles by Destiney Reed and Baker produced two more runs to punctuate the opening frame.
Sullivan set the table in the second with a hit prior to another no-doubter from Valencia, this one to dead center.
“We’ll take these (routs) when we can get them, and cherish them,” Portwood said.
Five consecutive hits, including doubles by Baker and Lookadoo and a Sullivan triple, opened the floodgates in the third.
The free pass to Valencia led to consecutive sacrifice flies by Meade and Reed. Ogle and Baker continued the hit-and-RBI parade.
“Those were big hits,” Portwood said of Baker’s big day, one that increased the Transylvania signee’s batting average by 66 points to .324. “She’s doing well, showing a lot of leadership out here in the field also.”
No. 14 Great Crossing will travel to No. 3 Ballard on Thursday, a rematch of the Bruins’ 4-1 win on April 16. The Warhawks also are slated to face No. 8 Henderson County, No. 9 Daviess County and No. 18 Marshall County at the Best of the West tournament in Bowling Green this weekend.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Valencia said. “We’re not going to back down from a challenge. We’re finally coming together as a team.”
