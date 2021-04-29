Scott County junior Kole Brannock finished among the top six in a pair of events at the KHSAA swimming and diving championship, held Saturday at Union College in Barbourville.
Brannock won the bronze medal in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 50.71 seconds and wound up sixth in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in at 50.47.
His exploits put SC in the top half among a field of 42 teams, 19th place with 29 points.
Tyler Bryan scored both team points for the Great Crossing boys, finishing 15th in the 1-meter diving competition with final marks of 277.45. Ella Kaak, scored a pair of points for the Warhawk girls with 15th place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.73).
Trio shoots into top 25
Three Scott County archers were among the top performers in Saturday’s KHSAA archery state meet.
Hayden Davis rounded out his Cardinal career with a score of 290 and 16th place among boys. One point back in 24th places was teammate Lucas Kinzer.
Jada Behr’s tally of 286 was good for 20th place in the girls’ division.
GC boys’ track second at Creek
Great Crossing boys’ track and field nosed out Lafayette and Anderson County for second place in an 11-team meet Tuesday at Tates Creek in Lexington.
The Warhawks built on a foundation of wins in the 4x100 (45.18), 4x200 (1:35.66) and 4x400 (3:45.30) relays. GC also was second place in the 4x800.
Bryce Chisley of Scott County (100 meters, 11.07) and GC’s Carter Russell (1,600 meters, 4:48.58) were individual local winners. Chisley finished second in the 400.
Multiple event scorers for the boys included GC’s Isaac Moore (second in 300 hurdles, second in 110 hurdles) and the SC trio of Bradley Coyle (second in 800, fourth in high jump), Jeremy Hamilton (fifth 100, sixth 200) and Jonathan Thompson (seventh in shot put and discus).
In the girls’ meet, SC swept the 4x100 (53.60) and 4x200 (1:52.96) relays. Erin Luckett and Kiya Allen were the Cardinals’ top individual finishers with second place in the mile (Luckett, 5:44.92) and long jump (Allen, 14-2 ).
Walker dares to dream
Tyler Walker, owner of numerous Scott County High School distance records in cross country and track, has earned an invitation to the Kentucky Dream Mile.
The race is Friday at St. Xavier High School in Louisville.
His prorated time of 4:26.3 makes Walker the No. 10 seed in the field of the top 16 boys in the state. Connor Hayes of Lexington Christian has the state’s best time of 4:19.68 this spring.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.