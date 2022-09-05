Great Crossing's week of tests on its home turf ended with an ace of its final exam Thursday night.
After giving up a goal to Ballard midway through the first half, GC roared back with three unanswered strikes for a 3-1 girls' soccer victory.
Julia Baker netted the equalizer for the Lady Warhawks (5-2) from distance with five minutes remaining in the first half.
It was redemption for the freshman after she twice rang the crossbar with no goal to show for it in Wednesday's win over Harrison County.
GC took advantage of Meredith Turner's corner kick to snag the lead with 32 minutes left.
Turner regained possession after Ballard's failed attempt to clear its defensive third and worked the ball back to the top of the scoring area. Gracie Gordon found Kaylee Tyson on the left side, and the freshman Tyson steered a low shot just inside the near post.
Kamorah Tillman made multiple saves on a corner kick sequence that could have tied the match again around the 28-minute mark.
Gordon got the finish for the insurance goal after Ballard blocked an initial shot by Seaton Hockensmith with 19 minutes left.
GC's midfield dictated possession down the stretch and sealed a signature win for the Warhawks heading into this week's double-dip of district matches against Franklin County (Monday at home) and Frankfort (Wednesday at Capitol View Park).
GC boys win, stop slide
A familiar final score went the right way for Great Crossing boys' soccer Thursday night at the end of a challenging week.
GC scored two first half goals and held on for a 2-1 victory over George Rogers Clark at GRC Stadium in Winchester.
The Warhawks (4-2) snapped a two-game dry spell after losing to Frankfort (Saturday on the road in overtime) and Bryan Station (Tuesday at home) by the same 2-1 count.
It was a Dascher daily double for GC, with sophomore midfielder Carter Dascher and senior back Addison Dascher depositing the two goals, each their first at the varsity level.
Great Crossing stayed undefeated in its all-time series with GRC after a win and a draw last season.
SC can’t contain Creek
Scott County's gauntlet of Lexington opponents continued Thursday night with a 4-1 home loss to Tates Creek.
The Cards (1-6-1) used a throw-in Makai Calulot and a through ball from Alexander Toro to produce the pressure that broke the shutout late in the match.
Reece Dotson was named player of the match for his defensive work against the Commodores (5-3), who used goals from four different players to put away SC.
It was the Cardinals' third consecutive match against a top team from the city, following district rivals Frederick Douglass and Henry Clay.
SC also began a six-game homestand with the match. Bryan Station continues the trend of tough visitors from Fayette County in a Tuesday night contest.
Lady Hawks on course
Rare eagles by Madison Blankenship and Becca Montgomnery provided the exact margin of victory for Great Crossing girls' golf in a conference match win Thursday evening.
The two gems powered GC to a 189-191 verdict over East Jessamine at Cherry Blossom.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.