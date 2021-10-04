KHSAA soccer playoffs got underway Monday after press time, with Great Crossing teams chasing the 41st District championship in Frankfort, while Scott County began its 42nd District quest in Lexington.
GC’s top-seeded played a doubleheader at Franklin County High School. The Warhawk girls (8-4-2) took on the fourth-seeded Frankfort Panthers, with the boys (9-6-2) battling the host Flyers.
Winners of those semifinal matchups automatically punched a ticket to next week’s 11th Region tournament as well as Thursday’s district championship round.
The Great Crossing boys are in pursuit of their third district championship in as many years, while the girls look to break through after back-to-back runner-up results in 2019 and 2020.
In its final game of the regular season, Great Crossing played to a 1-1 draw with Tates Creek on the road Thursday night.
Tristan Morrin scored the goal for the Warhawks, answered shortly thereafter by the Commodores’ Asukulu Chantiae. Ethan Purcell made nine saves in the GC net to protect the tie.
Scott County boys have fought valiantly to squeeze into the win column in recent weeks and had one more shot Monday night at Sayre in the four versus five quarterfinal.
The winner of that game will take on top-seeded Henry Clay on Tuesday evening.
Playing some of its best soccer in many seasons, Scott County (9-6-1) will try to topple perennial powerhouse Henry Clay (7-7) in the district semifinals, also at Sayre, with a 6 p.m. Wednesday kickoff.
Those sides collided last week in the Cardinals’ regular-season finale, with the Blue Devils rallying in the final 20 minutes for a 2-1 victory.
With a win in the rematch, the Cards would earn their first trip to the region showcase since 2017. SC went into the previous meeting against Henry Clay with a seven-match unbeaten streak.
Both football teams home this week
In the only such scenario of the season, both Scott County and Great Crossing football will be home at Birds Nest Stadium this week.
Due to the scheduling quirk, SC (3-3 overall, 1-1 district) will take a Thursday night slot during fall break, hosting Grant County.
GC (5-1, 0-1) welcomes Montgomery County (4-2, 1-0) Friday in a contest that will be crucial for playoff seeding.
Both games will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast live at news-graphic.com (free audio) and NFHS Network (streaming video by subscription).
Scott County took down Great Crossing, 14-6, in last Friday’s Battle of the Birds for its hardest-fought win so far in the growing rivalry.
Grant County forfeited its district game with Class 5A No. 1 Frederick Douglass due to COVID concerns. Montgomery County breezed to a 41-6 win over Lloyd Memorial.
The Cards and Warhawks defeated their respective opponents by a running clock last fall.