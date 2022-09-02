Leaving the nest

Great Crossing boys' golf honored seniors Gus Roberts, Clark Browning, Ashton Cochran, Revan Marcum and Nathan Beaven after this week's match against Franklin County.

 Photo submitted
Great Crossing boys' golf honored its five seniors and completed another undefeated regular season in conference play Tuesday evening with a 153-163 win over Franklin County.
 

