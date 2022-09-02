Great Crossing boys' golf honored its five seniors and completed another undefeated regular season in conference play Tuesday evening with a 153-163 win over Franklin County.
The Warhawks celebrated Ashton Cochran, Revan Marcum, Gus Roberts, Nathan Beaven and Clark Browning at a reception after the event.
Sophomore Alex Bennett was medalist, continuing his outstanding week. Bennett shot 3-under 32, his lowest number in a nine-hole conference match, in Monday's 146-172 victory over Frankfort at Juniper Hills. The Warhawks collectively were a tidy 6-over par in that event.
GC also finished second by a single stroke, 310-311, to Oldham County at Saturday's St. Elizabeth Invitational in Independence. Bennett led the way with 74, followed by Landon Bergman (77), Brady Parker (79), Cochran (81) and Roberts (89).
Less, Easterling stay hot
Caden Less of Scott County shot 74 and walked away with runner-up honors after a scorecard playoff Saturday in the St. Elizabeth Invitational.
SC finished fifth out of 23 teams with a total score of 324. Waylon Smith (77), Wyatt Holbrook (83) and Wyatt Merkins (90) joined Less in the scoring column for the Cardinals. Parks Gullett carded a 97.
Great Crossing girls' golf defeated East Jessamine with a team total of 175 in a conference match on Thursday, Aug, 25.
Maddie Easterling led the Lady Warhawks with 37. Rebecca Montgomery registered a strong 46.
SC volleyball goes to 4-0
Scott County volleyball extended its season-opening win streak to four matches and its streak of set victories to 11 by sweeping Tates Creek, 3-0, at home Tuesday evening.
The Lady Cards cruised to wins of 25-13 and 25-19 before rallying to a 28-26 verdict to close it out.
Emily Sue Watts led SC with 13 kills, five digs and four aces. Grace Gindling (nine kills) and Hollee Hasenbalg (eight) also were outstanding at the net, with Hasenbalg earning player of the match honors.
Makenzie Peters notched 27 assists and seven digs. Jayla Harris (nine digs), Kiley Leahy (seven) and Grace Wells (six) also were superb on the defensive end.
Wells, Leahy and Peters strengthened the service line with two aces apiece.
GC streak ends; new one begins
In the category of all good things must come to an end, Great Crossing volleyball bid farewell to its perfect mark of 22 wins without a defeat in 41st District in a 3-0 loss Monday at Franklin County. The Flyers prevailed in straight sets, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19.
The No. 17 Warhawks got right back to their customary winning ways in a 3-0 district sweep of Western Hills at home Tuesday. GC (7-3 overall, 1-1 district) dominated early and stayed in control by final tallies of 25-6, 25-11 and 25-21.
