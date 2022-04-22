H.S. sports notebook: Two county shooters on target on KHSAA archery finals
By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Each high school archery program in the county produced a top-10 finish Tuesday at the KHSAA championships, held in Bowling Green.
Kymberlin Masino, a Great Crossing freshman, finished eighth out of 257 high school girls with a score of 290.
Masino was third among 68 qualifying ninth-graders and 11th of the 293 girls from all grade levels to qualify for the competition.
She shot 21 perfect 10s on the day and finished only six points behind the individual state champion, Abigail Stevenson of Frederick Douglass.
And in the boys' competition, Braedan Gaines of Scott County was eighth out of 240 high school boys, also with 290. Only one other sophomore boy scored higher than Gaines, who was a mere five of the winning total set by Boyle County's Wade Stallard.
SC and GC archers also excelled at home in the Top Shot Invitational over the weekend.
Coltin Howard of GC and Gaines shared the top boys' score of 291, with Howard gaining the tiebreaker by virtue of one extra 10-arrow.
Baylee McQueen of Pulaski County was the leading girl and best overall shooter at 293.
United lacrosse teams split
Scott County United boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams each split a pair of contests Monday and Wednesday as they continued to build momentum into the home stretch of their season.
On the boys’ side, the Birds bounced back from a 16-5 loss at Walton-Verona with an 18-7 road triumph at Bryan Station.
The girls took down Tates Creek at home by an 13-3 count before dropping an 11-4 decision at Frederick Douglass.
Josh Quackenbush found the net five times and tacked on two assists for United (4-8) in the Station triumph. Dakota Felton and Robbie Gift chimed in with identical totals of four goals and five assists.
Isaac Krebs and Caleb Wagoner weaved two goals apiece, while Ethan Payne rounded out the Birds’ attack.
In the ball control department, Quackenbush and Andrew Bolt led the Birds with four ground balls apiece, while defensive leader Bolt logged three takeaways. Felton, Krebs and Nick Sparks each scooped three to keep the Birds’ offense humming.
Cameron Sulski made seven saves in the net to protect United’s wide winning margin.
United fell victim to eight goals from Noah Moreland of Walton-Verona in the week’s opening installment.
Quackenbush paced the Birds with a hat trick. Felton and Joshua Adams scored additional goals. Felton fashioned s pair of assists, while Gift dealt another.
Adams topped his team with three ground balls. Sulski stopped 12 shots.
Grace Wise led a balanced attack with four goals to spark the SC girls’ fourth victory in six games. Brodie Jones and Jessa Zaheri each scored three times, with Zaheri contributing a pair of assists.
Addison Ruber, Alessandra Dellinger and Carlee Hogsten added single tallies for the Lady Birds.
Zaheri’s five ground balls and Claire Sherman’s three showed the way in that category, where United carved out an 18-10 advantage.
Dellinger (six saves) and Hogsten (four) shared the win in goal.
GC boys’ track third
Great Crossing boys’ track and field used its depth in the relays and field events to take a strong third place out of 15 teams Tuesday at the Henry Clay open meet.
Lexington Catholic (80 points) won the competition, followed by Montgomery County (70.5) and GC (68). Henry Clay (58) and Tates Creek (57) rounded out the top five. Scott County, competing with only a partial list of its normal entrants, was 10th with 17 points.
Henry Clay edged Franklin County, 71-67, to win the girls meet. Scott County finished eighth with a total of 37¼, while Great Crossing was 12th with 12 points.
GC boys were second in both the 4x200 relay (1:36.96) and 4x800 (9:06.92) and third in the 4x100 (46.21) and 4x400 (4:01.72). SC picked up points in the 4x200 (fifth, 1:37.77) and 4x800 (third, 9:09.81).
The Warhawks also posted multiple finishers in the 200-meter dash, where football stars Oryend Fisher (24.67) and Kalib Perry (24.69) were fifth and sixth; the 3,200, in which Aidan Bailey (11:08.56) and Keith Johnson (11:54.20) ran third and fourth; and the high jump, paced by Jacob Coulter and Malakhi Young in third and fourth, both at a height of 5-6.
Shadrach Parret was the Warhawks’ top individual performer with a runner-up effort of 123-2 in discus. Isaiah Johnson (18-11½) was fourth in long jump.
For the Scott County boys, Quinn Brown (117-0) and Owen Hamilton (112-11) finished fourth and fifth in discus. Hamilton was fifth in shot put at 39-1, while Elijah Lilly matched that spot on the podium in high jump at 5-4.
Leading the SC girls were Maquoia Raglin (fifth, 200, 27.90), Bryce Alan Thornsbury (fourth, 400, 1:05.25) and Brooke Satterly (tied for third, high jump, 4-4).
GC’s top performers were Shelby Shepard (third, 3,200, 14:06.26), Arianna Hager (fifth, 100 hurdles, 18.96) and Abby Smith (sixth, 300 hurdles, 1:00.47).
In the 4x100 relay, Scott County (54.31) finished fourth and Great Crossing (54.54) fifth.
