LEXINGTON — Scott County's hopes of advancing to its first region tournament since 2017 had to wait a day.
Persistent lightning around the Sayre School athletic complex Wednesday evening forced officials to suspend the 42nd District semifinal between No. 3 SC and No. 2 Henry Clay with 15:21 remaining in the first half.
The match, still scoreless, was scheduled to be completed at 6 p.m. Thursday (after press time). Due to wet conditions at Sayre, the conclusion was moved to the turf field at Frederick Douglass High School.
Girls' and boys' district championships have been pushed back to Friday. Semifinal winners advance to next week's 11th Region showcase.
Henry Clay made a majority of the offensive runs prior to the postponement, but Scott County's defense — led by Bryce Alan Thornsbury, Kate Evans, Summer Scariot, goalkeeper Kennedy Kanavy and a tireless two-way effort by Kennedy Harmon — kept the Blue Devils out of the net.
SC dropped a 2-1 decision in the regular-season meeting last Monday. Henry Clay holds a 10-game winning streak in the series dating back to 2014, coinciding with the Devils' seven-year stranglehold on the district championship.
The winner will face fourth-seeded Sayre, which upset Frederick Douglass, 2-1, by a penalty kick tiebreaker on Tuesday.
Cardinal boys ousted
Scott County boys' soccer concluded its season Monday night with a 6-2 loss at Sayre in the lone quarterfinal contest of the 42nd District tournament.
Makai Calulot scored both goals for the Cardinals (0-15), who fought furiously but couldn't dig out of a 2-0 halftime hole. Elijah Tarter and Cristian Gonzalez were credited with assists.
Ian Stanley made six saves for SC. Six different players found the net for Sayre, whose road ended Tuesday with a 4-0 loss to top-seeded Henry Clay.
GC, SC volleyball roll on
Great Crossing volleyball, ranked No. 12 in the latest statewide coaches' poll, made it a busy and successful week with consecutive straight-sets wins over Western Hills, George Rogers Clark and Frankfort.
Those verdicts vaulted the Warhawks to the 20-win mark, one shy of the program record with four regular-season matches plus district and region tournaments remaining.
By beating Western Hills and Frankfort, GC also completed a perfect regular season against 41st District rivals for the third consecutive season.
The GRC win was senior night for Grace Brooker, Morgan Caba, Kaelyn Faul, Teagan Feezor, Jasmine Koonce, Jolie Montgomery, Marley Staats, Ryann Thomas and Valery Zavala.
Coach Adam Ivetic went with an all-senior lineup in the third set and subbed out players individually so that each could bask in a standing ovation from the Warhawk fans.
Fittingly, seniors led GC in every major statistical category — Brooker with 12 kills, Zavala with 13 digs, Feezor with 26 assists, and Montgomery with five aces.
Great Crossing's 27-25 third set at Western Hills was the only game of the week in which the Warhawks surrendered more than 13 points. Staats and Thomas combined for 11 kills in that contest. Feezor and Faul each logged double-digit assists.
The Warhawks will gear up for tournament play with three rugged opponents to close out the regular season: Lexington Catholic (Monday), No. 14 Bryan Station (Wednesday) and No. 6 Ryle (Thursday).
Scott County served up a 3-0 win at Sayre on Tuesday night by scores of 30-28, 25-13 and 25-21.
That verdict is significant because it sews up the No. 3 seed in the 42nd District playoffs, advancing SC directly to the semifinal round for the first time since it became a five-team pod in 2017.
