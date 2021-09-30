For the second straight autumn, Alex Bennett of Great Crossing is headed to the KHSAA schoolboy golf championship.
Bennett, a freshman, shot a 3-over 75 to finish ninth in the Region 9 championships Tuesday at Gibson Bay in Richmond.
That performance punched his ticket to the state showcase in Bowling Green next weekend.
Great Crossing tied for fourth out of 19 schools in the team standings, while Scott County finished sixth.
SC senior Blake Ford narrowly missed out on a bid to state. Ford’s card of 5-over 77 tied for 11th among more than 90 players.
Lady Warhawks finish strong on road
Great Crossing girls’ soccer will roll into the 41st District tournament next week off a pair of impressive road wins.
GC blanked Model, 2-0, in Richmond on Monday before taking down Harrison County, 4-2, in Cynthiana on Tuesday evening.
Ally Nowlin and Meren Patton scored the goals against the Patriots, backing up a win by the Warhawks in last year’s 11th Region quarterfinals. Shelby Smith made three saves to seal the shutout.
Patton put away two goals at Harrison County. Nowlin and Seaton Hockensmith each added another, with Hayden Patton registering an assist. Smith stopped 14 shots.
Great Crossing (8-4-2) will face Frankfort in the semifinals of the district playoffs. That match is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Franklin County High School.
GC boys' soccer blanks Franklin County
The two most prolific goal-scoring games in Great Crossing boys’ soccer history have unfolded in the Warhawks’ past two starts.
On the heels of a record 10-goal outburst against Whitley County, GC overpowered Franklin County, 9-0, on the road Tuesday.
It clinched a third consecutive undefeated regular season in the 41st District for the Warhawks (8-6-1).
Preston Welch registered three goals and two assists to lead Great Crossing. Aiden Bryan chipped in two goals and a pair of helpers.
Adan Cruz, Tristan Morrin, Brayan Ramirez and Caleb Coats each added the onslaught. Alvin Acosta picked up an assist.
Ethan Purcell made the Warhawks’ only save and shared the shutout with Benjamin Ferrell.
GC traveled to Tates Creek on Thursday and will take on the host Flyers again in the 41st District semifinals Monday at FCHS. Game time is 8 p.m.