Down but not out after dropping the first two games Tuesday night, Scott County volleyball roared back for its third win in as many five-set matches this season, rallying past Madison Southern at home.
It is the second time SC has rebounded from a 2-0 deficit, matching a Sept. 2 comeback at Lafayette. Madison Southern won by matching totals of 25-20 out of the gate before Scott County snapped back with wins of 25-9 and 25-19, then a convincing 15-5 in the final chapter.
The Lady Cards never trailed in the deciding game after Hollie Hasenbalg's kill to the back line broke a 2-2 tie. Two big swings by Emily Sue Watts extended that lead to four and sent SC on its way.
Grace Gindling (12 kills) and Hasenbalg (10) sparked the Cards' charge at net. Watts (seven), Amy McClure (six) and Melanie McClanahan (four) also were heavy hitters.
Makenzie Peters stacked up 34 assists for SC. Persistence paid for Jayla Harris to the tune of 16 digs and Watts with eight. Hasenbald, Peters and Kiley Leahy each kept seven points alive.
Peters and Hasenbalg combined for 10 of Scott County's 18 aces. Peters put away the fourth set with an unreturnable serve after kills by Watts and McClure stretched the Cards' tenuous advantage.
SC's late-season homestand continues next week with Lexington Catholic on Monday, Great Crossing on Tuesday and Anderson County on Thursday. The Battle of the Birds will be carried on the Birds Nest Broadcasting Network.
Rockets clip Cards, 3-1
After Scott County's valiant response to tie Tuesday's senior night game early in the second half, Shelby County tallied twice down the stretch to spoil the party with a 3-1 verdict.
Seeking its first win of the season, SC (0-12) had momentum in its corner after Cristian Gonzalez scored the equalizer with 31:42 remaining, punching in the rebound of a free kick by Hunter Flynt.
Shelby County (7-6-1) needed little more than a minute to answer. Micah Krebs retrieved the lead for the Rockets on a penalty kick, his second goal of the evening.
Jacob Engstler popped in the insurance tally with only seven seconds left.
It marked the Cardinals' third loss by the same 3-1 margin in the past four games. The defense, led by Flynt and goalkeepers Makai Calulot and Ian Stanley (five saves apiece), has allowed three or fewer goals in all but three contests.
Flynt and fellow seniors Josh Adams, Elijah Tarter, Lucas Kinzer and Nick Sparks were honored along with their families prior to the game.
In a nice touch, Sparks — who has been out due to an ACL injury sustained during the spring lacrosse season — received the ceremonial start. He received the opening kickoff and booted the ball out of bounds before subbing out to a warm round of applause from the home crowd.
Jacob Bange also appeared in five games as a senior for Scott County this season.
Warhawks tumble, 4-1
Owen Damm's hat trick hoisted Woodford County to a 4-1 boys' soccer win Tuesday over Great Crossing at Falling Springs Park in Versailles.
Preston Welch scored the lone goal for Great Crossing, his team-leading 10th of the season, set up by Christian Coutino. Ethan Purcell backstopped the Warhawks (7-5-2) with eight saves.
GC volleyball stays 10th
Great Crossing volleyball extended its unbeaten streak as a member of the 41st District to 18 matches Tuesday night, rolling to a straight-sets win at home over Western Hills.
Ranked No. 10 in the state once again in this week's Kentucky Volleyball Coaches' Poll, GC (10-3 overall, 5-0 district) cruised by margins of 25-6, 25-10, 25-10. It is the fewest total points the Warhawks have surrendered this season by a wide margin.
GC hosted West Jessamine in a top-10 showdown on Thursday. This week's Scott County Sports Show, available at news-graphic.com and on the newspaper's YouTube platform, features Warhawk seniors Grace Brooker, Ryann Thomas and Marley Staats and coach Adam Ivetic.
