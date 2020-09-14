Scott County boys' golf picked the right time to change course and collect its first conference win in three tries this season, 156-167, over Anderson County on Monday afternoon at Cherry Blossom Golf Club.
It was also senior day, as the Cardinals acknowledged the long and successful careers of Class of 2021 golfers Ethan Flanders and Kyle VanValkenburg.
Playing together in the Cardinals' lead group, Flanders and VanValkenburg shot 37 and 39, respectively. Flanders finished with a two-putt for birdie after reaching the par-5 ninth hole with his approach shot, and it was enough to earn him medalist honors in a scorecard playoff.
Caden Less, a sophomore, shot 38 to boost the Cardinals. Seventh-grader Brady Parker rounded out the scoring contingent with 42, while Wyatt Holbrook registered 45.
The other Cardinals seeing action on the day, Wyatt Merkins and Waylon Smith, each shot 41.
Taylor Hensley matched Flanders with a 37 for the Bearcats.
SC was coming off a busy weekend in which it competed Saturday at the Montgomery County Invitational and Sunday at the Bourbon County Invitational.
Flanders carded a 73 in each 18-hole competition, tying for sixth place in the Bourbon event at Houston Oaks, and Sunday's team total of 311 was the lowest of the season.
VanValkenburg (76) and Blake Ford (78) also played some of their best golf to date on Sunday. Less (84) and Holbrook (85) completed the quintet.
Saturday saw Flanders finish in a tie for eighth overall. Other SC scores: Holbrook 82, Van Valkenburg 82, Ford 84, Less.
Milestone stretch for GCHS golf
Great Crossing boys' golf enjoyed a similarly productive stretch, with a conference victory Monday, a top-three finish by freshman Alex Bennett in the Montgomery County tournament, and a team record score for 18 holes in the Bourbon County festival.
Clay Pendergrass (68) of Madison Central and Logan Liles (69) of Lewis County were the only players to top Bennett's 1-under 71 on Saturday. Bennett finished in a four way tie for bronze honors.
Other Saturday totals for the Warhawks: Connor Smith 83, Jake Caudill 85, Landon Bergman 86 and Ashton Cochran 89. GC's team total of 325 placed eighth of 16 teams.
Despite missing Bergman for the day due to injury, GC roared back with the best-ever 315 in Sunday's tournament.
Bennett (76), Caudill (77) and Smith (78) led the charge, with Cochran completing the scoring at 84. Bryce Bowling stepped up into the varsity five and shot 93.
Liam Spurlock topped the Great Crossing 'B' team with 87, followed by Andrew Bennett (89), Robbie Gift (91), Dawson Gifford (97) and Revan Marcum (101).
Bergman was back at it in a big way Monday, matching Bennett for the low total with 37 in GC's 163-193 road win over Western Hills.
Smith (44) and Cochran (45) gave the Warhawks ample cushion over the Wolverines. Caudill collected a 48. Bowling (42), Spurlock (43), Gift (46) and Andrew Bennett (49) provided an impressive second wave for GC.
Great Crossing will hold its senior ceremonies next week when it hosts Franklin County.
Cards take two, finish third at Tribe Shootout
Scott County boys' soccer placed third over the weekend with back-to-back wins in the Tribe Shootout at Madison Central.
The Cards bounced back from a loss to the hosts earlier in the week by nipping North Laurel, 3-2, on Saturday, then serving up a Sunday shutout of South Laurel, 1-0.
Nick Sparks and Hayden Britsch were named to the all-tournament team for the Cards, who also won two games in the week-long round-robin tournament last year.
Harrison Siegel, Elijah Tarter and Eduardo Flores picked up the goals in the victory over North Laurel.
The Cards will remain road warriors this week against reigning state champion Henry Clay on Tuesday, Lafayette on Thursday, and Berea on Saturday. The Cards' home opener is scheduled against Frederick Douglass next Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Volleyball win streak ends, but not without fight
Great Crossing volleyball's season-opening unbeaten streak ended at three matches in dramatic fashion Monday evening.
The Warhawks forced a fifth set that went to extra points before dropping a 19-25, 25-15, 25-17, 18-25, 16-14 decision.
GC led wire-to-wire in the opening set but suffered a key loss in the second game when senior middle hitter Alora Wilson left the game with an injury.
Perhaps fueled by that and the memory of last year's ouster at the Broncos' hands in the 11th Region tournament, the Warhawks wouldn't go away until the hosts cobbled together back-to-back points and put it away in the fifth.
Two more tough trips to Lexington await GC – Henry Clay on Thursday, and Tates Creek next Monday.
Broncos squelch Cards in district girls' soccer
Scott County girls' soccer dropped a 5-0 verdict at Frederick Douglass on Monday evening.
It was the first district and overall loss for the Lady Cards, who defeated Bryan Station last week in their season opener.
Hannah Muncie had two goals to lead the Broncos (2-1, 1-1). Emily Coke added a goal and an assist.
The Cards received some tough saves from Reagan Oliver and Kennedy Kanavy to keep the gap from widening further in the second half.
SC has two more road games this week at Berea (Tuesday) and Boyle County (Thursday) before its home opener next Monday against Boone County.