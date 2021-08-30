Playing in memory of former assistant coach Jimmie Lonkard, who passed away earlier in the week after a brief illness, Great Crossing boys' golf shattered individual and team records Saturday in the Central Kentucky Shootout at Old Bridge Golf Course in Danville.
Landon Bergman chipped in for eagle at No. 18 to punctuate a scintillating 62, which remarkably was two shots off the winning pace but still secured runner-up honors.
It took a 60 to make Trinity's Peyton Bonny medalist, and that headlined his team's push to the title with an aggregate of 264.
Alex Bennett (68) and Jake Caudill (70) also were under par for GC, which finished second out of more than 20 schools with a total of 275. Caudill's card was a career-best. Bennett went six-under after a triple bogey on the first hole.
Ashton Cochran shot 75.
SC takes down powerhouse
Scott County volleyball earned a statement win Thursday night in Lexington, toppling perennial 42nd District and 11th Region power Henry Clay for what is believed to be the first time in school history.
The Cardinals took command early, capturing the first two games by margins of 25-15 and 25-19. After Henry Clay rallied to extend the match with a 25-22 triumph in the third set, SC prevailed by an identical score to put it away.
SC trailed 13-9 in the deciding game before rallying and breaking a 16-all tie on an ace by Grace Wells. A kill from Grace Gindling restored the lead after the Devils pulled even at 20, and Emily Sue Watts put away the clincher.
The momentum continued into the weekend, when Scott County (4-5) reached their bracket final at the Bluegrass Invitational.
Tough slate continues
Great Crossing went almost stride-for-stride with a traditional 11th Region girls' soccer power Saturday before the heat, coupled with Paul Laurence Dunbar's depth and offensive creativity, allowed the Bulldogs to sneak away for a 3-0 victory.
It was the Warhawks' second consecutive loss to a Lexington opponent after not having dropped a regular-season match since their inaugural season of 2019.
“That's why it's important for me to schedule games against quality opponents, ones that won't let us off the hook so we know what the expectations are,” GC coach Steve Brown said. “We know what we need to rise to and rise above so we can compete in postseason.”
It was a one-goal margin until Addison Jones applied the finishing touch to a cross from Riley Heasley with 16:36 remaining.
Moments after GC goalkeeper Shelby Smith robbed Lizzy Crawford on a point-blank bid, then knocked down another blast by Isabella White, Crawford popped in the rebound with 2:54 to play.
“In all honesty I think a lot of it's just our conditioning right now,” Brown said. “With the heat, I don't think we're in the game shape, and I know we don't go as deep as some teams.”
Smith's eight saves and tireless defensive play from Kamri Smith, Layne Ogle and Brooklyn Couch kept the Warhawks in contention until the late stages.
Meren Patton, Ally Nowlin and Madisyn Dodge earned the closest looks at the cage.
PLD keeper Amber Brandon made a leaping grab of a Patton free kick late in the first half.
On the other side of intermission, she slapped down a breakaway try from Nowlin after Kamri Smith won a race to a 50/50 ball and found her with a well-placed through ball.
“There were a few plays today that came within inches,” Brown said. “We're not far away from where we need to be, so that's good. We're not discussing the big things to correct now. We can focus on the little things that can make is a better team.”
Another showdown against a traditionally tough opponent, Lafayette, loomed Monday night.
“We're taking them as they come this year,” Brown said. “We don't want a deceiving record. We want to be honest with ourselves so we can get better.”
XC hears starting gun
Cross country cut the ribbon on a new season Saturday in Paris, where the Great Crossing boys finished 11th out of 27 schools in the Bourbon County Colonel Charge.
Jace Swicegood crossed the wire No. 30 out of 223 runners with a time of 19:14.4 in the sweltering conditions.
Aidan Bailey (47th, 19:55), Rhett Barber (68th, 20:52), Nolan Cash (88th, 21:26) and Scott Pierson (102nd, 21:50) rounded out the scoring. Jacob Marcum (114th, 22:25.9) also reached the finish line.
Amanda Deo was the top runner for the GC girls, completing the course 112th in 26:20.7.