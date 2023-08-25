Great Crossing volleyball extended its season-opening undefeated streak to three matches Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of Lafayette.
The No. 7 Warhawks fought off a stern challenge from the Generals, gaining the opening game by a slim 25-23 margin, then rallying from a substantial early deficit to win going away, 25-19, in the second set.
GC prevailed in the third and final stanza by that same 25-19 gap.
Jazzy Calvert led the Warhawks at net with 14 kills, while Libby Erwin chalked up 11. Kate Rush put away eight points and Riley Ellison five as Great Crossing continued to show its balance in all categories.
Rush set up the offense with 26 assists. Erwin, Calvert, Rush and Amelia Bowers combined for the Warhawks' five blocks.
Ellison and Ryann Livingston anchored the defense with 10 digs apiece. Rush and Erwin each furnished five.
On the service line, the quartet of Rush, Ellison, Erwin and Erin Thomas each registered an ace.
Avery Habersack (seven kills), Elise Trimble (22 assists), Brooklyn Rudzik (eight digs) and Cailyn Fuamatu and Madelyn Blakey (three blocks each) were leaders for Lafayette (1-1).
GC was at Madison Central for another 11th Region challenge on Thursday after press time.
Bergman’s 33 paces Warhawks
Landon Bergman was medalist for Great Crossing boys' golf with a 3-under 33 Tuesday, leading the Warhawks to a 150-171 conference victory over Frankfort at Cherry Blossom.
Brady Parker (36), Alex Bennett (38) and Andrew Bennett (43) completed the scoring quartet for GC. Gavin Mata carded a 47.
SC volleyball falls in three close sets
A controversial finish to the opening set put Scott County in catch-up mode all evening and led to a 3-0 loss Tuesday at Bryan Station in 42nd District volleyball action.
Scott County appeared to win a point that would have evened the first game at 24-all. After a lengthy delay and an apparent review at the scorer's table, officials determined that the set had already been complete, with Bryan Station on top, 25-23.
The Defenders closed out the Cards with another 25-23 verdict in game two, followed by a 25-21 tally in the final chapter.
SC (0-3 overall, 0-1 district) traveled to Henry Clay on Thursday.
Henry Clay too tough to tame
Scott County boys' soccer absorbed its third consecutive shutout loss Tuesday, dropping a 6-0 decision to Henry Clay at home in the 42nd District opener for both teams.
Ian Stanley and Xander Denham combined to make 10 saves for the Cardinals (2-4, 0-1).
Henry Clay (5-0-1, 1-0) had to forfeit a win over Scott County last season due to the use of an ineligible player.
On the field, the Cards last picked up a victory over the Blue Devils in 2013.