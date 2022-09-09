One year ago, Great Crossing boys' soccer lost its first two matches in the week-long Tribe Shootout at Madison Central by a combined score of 15 goals to two.
Put into that perspective, a 1-0 shutout victory over Somerset was apples to oranges, night versus day, and the beautiful Tuesday evening sunset compared to the mid-afternoon thunderstorms that delayed the start by half an hour.
Tristan Morrin deposited the game-winning goal off an assist from Seth Baker in the second half, and the Warhawks (5-2) played out their fourth shutout victory of the season.
Coach Nick Maxwell classified it as a “dominating” 1-0 win.
“We had like 75 percent possession and only one goal,” Maxwell added. “We moved the ball well and controlled every aspect of the game, just didn't score.”
Morrin made it a dozen different players to score one of the Warhawks' 19 goals, underscoring a by-committee approach that has been a mixed blessing when GC absolutely needs to strike.
“Someone has to take responsibility and want to put the ball in the back of the net,” Maxwell said.
After twin 6-0 shutouts of Scott County and Franklin County in the opening week of the season, Great Crossing has notched only a single goal in three of the past four contests and two in the other.
“The struggle around the goal is real and a problem we have to solve, but we're not going to hit the panic button yet,” Maxwell said. “We're going to continue to work and challenge them in training more, and we will fix the problem.”
Those offensive challenges continued Thursday in a 2-0 second-round loss to Montgomery County. GC will face an opponent to be determined on Saturday.
Rodriguez, Jabbour combine for goal in SC loss to Station
Scott County's string of contests with powerhouse Lexington opponents ended mercifully Tuesday with a 7-1 home loss to Bryan Station.
David Rodriguez scored for the Cardinals (1-7-1) with an assist from Tayseer Jabbour.
Xander Denham made six saves while Ian Stanley added three stops in the SC net.
Serge Nkomeza (three goals, two assists) and Faraja Musafiri (two goals, two assists) led the attack for Bryan Station (6-3-1). Edgar Perez Villagrana and Christian Ngilu rounded out the Defenders' scoring.
SC hosts Garrard County at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Bergman (73) boosts GC golf to third-place finish at Boone’s
Great Crossing boys' golf continued its strong run of weekend tournament performances with third place in the Gimme Golf Invitational at Boone's Trace in Richmond.
Landon Bergman led the Warhawks with a 73. Brady Parker (77), Ashton Cochran (78) and Alex Bennett (80) contributed to the team total of 308. Gus Roberts carded an 85.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.