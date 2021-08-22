Great Crossing volleyball features a loaded roster, a lofty ranking, a tough schedule to match, and a coach who knows he's not under pressure to do a ton of heavy lifting on match days.
Even the minor setbacks, such as No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar's four-set win over No. 11 GC in the home and season opener Thursday night, don't leave anybody associated with the Warhawks down in the dumps for long.
“It's really tough to beat this team twice. I don't envy anybody that has to see us a second time,” Great Crossing coach Adam Ivetic said. “We've been preparing for this moment four years, since we were at Scott County, and now here they are, they're seniors. I couldn't be more proud of the kids. They handle it well.”
True to form, Great Crossing bounced back with a weekend sweep and first-place trophy at the Bowling Green Battle.
GC rallied and won five-set thrillers against both the host Purples, rated Region 4's second-best team in preseason polls, on Friday night, and No. 10 McCracken County on Saturday.
The Warhawks backed it up with a straight-sets victory over Southwestern, touted as No. 2 in the 12th Region, to close out the showcase.
“When I sent my schedule to my athletic director (Austin Haywood), he looked me and said, 'Are you crazy?' This is a good team. They need to play good teams all the time,” Ivetic said. “We have some freshmen and sophomores coming in. We knew there were going to be some growing pains, but the future is bright for these kids. I knew we were going to take some lumps in August. It's going to be worth it in October.”
NCAA Division I commits Grace Brooker (DePaul) and Ryann Thomas (Arkansas State) were all-tournament selections in Bowling Green. Thomas was named most valuable player.
Sharp momentum swings characterized Thursday's showdown between the preseason No. 1 and No. 2 in the 11th Region. Dunbar rallied from an early deficit to claim the opening game, 25-19.
GC's strength at the net from Brooker, Jazzy Calvert, Jasmine Koonce and Katherine Rush staked the Warhawks to a substantial early lead in set two. The Bulldogs rallied to tie it at 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 before inching in front.
Calvert's kill pulled Great Crossing even, and three sensational serves from Teagan Feezor created space. Marley Staats' spike furnished set point. A block from Calvert evened the match.
“My seniors, and I've got nine of them, we do well when they bring everybody in,” Ivetic said. “I don't know what they say out there. I probably won't want to know. But when they bring themselves together, it feels like something good comes out. A team that can lean on each other like that is always going to be tough to beat.”
PLD controlled the third set, 25-15. GC rebounded from a pair of five-point deficits in the fourth to take a 15-14 advantage, then again at 19-17 on a kill by Staats and a Jolie Montgomery ace. The Bulldogs battled back with eight of the next 10 points to close it out at 25-21.
“We had a lot of ups and downs. We got into some downward spirals where we made a couple mistakes, and that compounded into a couple more,” Ivetic said. “In the same way, we got a big kill, and it seemed like every time that happened we got three or four more points. I think we were a little too dependent on motivation and not enough dependent on discipline.”
Great Crossing benefited from the first large student section since the onset of the pandemic.
“You don't see a lot of people come out for the first game of the season like that. That is rare,” Ivetic said. “It was a really fun environment.”
GC won the fourth set 25-21 and fifth 15-12 after falling behind against Bowling Green. McCracken County took a two-set lead by matching 25-14 scores before the Warhawks stayed alive, 25-20, drew even, 25-19, and pulled away, 15-4.
In a win that was tame by comparison, Great Crossing stopped Southwestern, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19.
The Warhawks host district foe Frankfort (Monday) and region rival Frederick Douglass (Wednesday) to tip off the new week.
Warhawks ward off Tigers
Coming off a nine-day break between matches, Great Crossing boys' soccer rallied from a slow start and rolled to its first victory of the season Saturday morning at Bardstown, 5-2.
Tristan Morrin was the lone repeat scorer for the Warhawks (1-1-1).
Preston Welch joined Morrin with a first-half goal to establish a 2-1 halftime edge. Morrin connected again to start the second half before Christian Coutino and Ethan Payne stretched the lead. The Tigers scored their second goal on a penalty kick.
“The time off was good, because it let us work on some things and develop better bonds on both sides of the ball,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said.
The Warhawks return home for a Thursday night match against Lafayette, then travel around the block to Scott County for a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff.
GC golf scores second tourney win
Great Crossing boys' golf won a large weekend tournament for the second time this season, topping the Nelson and Cathy Gullett Invitational in Paintsville on Saturday.
Landon Bergman shot 72 and finished fourth among individuals. Jake Caudill (79), Ashton Cochran (83) and Liam Spurlock (84) chimed in for a team score of 318. Revan Marcum rounded out the roster with 91.
Scott County also was in action Saturday, finishing 15th in the Dragon Invitational at Nevel Meade Golf Course in Prospect. Wyatt Merkins (79) led the balanced attack, followed by Brady Parker (80), Blake Ford (81), Caden Less (83) and Waylon Smith (85).