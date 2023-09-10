Kate Rush registered the first triple double in Great Crossing volleyball history as well as the school single-match record for assists in Wednesday's five-set victory at Ryle.
Junior setter Rush completed the match with 39 assists, 21 digs and 11 kills for Great Crossing (7-0), which extended its longest season-opening win streak. The Warhawks' inaugural team won its first four matches in 2019.
No. 7 Great Crossing took the first two sets from No. 13 Ryle — 25-23 in comeback fashion, then 25-16 — before the Raiders roared back with consecutive 25-12 and 25-19 triumphs.
GC never trailed after taking a 4-3 lead in the final game and held on for a 15-12 victory. The Warhawks now have 10 five-set wins since the launch of the program, including two this season.
Libby Erwin led Great Crossing with 20 kills, including No. 500 of her career, while younger sister Emily Erwin added 13. Ryann Livingston combined 12 digs with 10 assists.
There was little time to celebrate: Great Crossing faced another marquee match-up at No. 10 Frederick Douglass after press time Thursday.
Crump’s hat trick hoists GC to easy district win
Great Crossing hit the mercy rule early in the second half Wednesday night of a 10-0 rout over Western Hills in 41st District girls' soccer.
Kaylynn Crump scored three goals and Audrey Addington and Julia Baker each tallied two for Great Crossing (5-1-3 overall, 2-0 district). Kaylee Tyson, Gracie Gordon and Cameron Crump each also found the net for the Lady Warhawks. Assists went to Addington, Baker, Tyson, Kaylynn Crump, Bailey Maxwell and Sydney Keister.
GC has now out-scored opponents 41 goals to nine this season and will host Scott County at 6 p.m. Monday.