Scott County girls’ soccer knocked off Sayre for the first time since 2018 and secured its best 42nd District start in seven seasons with a 4-1 verdict Wednesday night in Lexington.
Tatum Borman and Kelsie Hall each scored two goals to lead the Cardinals (2-2, 2-0). Daelyn Morrison assisted twice, and KK Willoughby set up another goal.
Kennedy Kanavy made 15 saves to anchor the defense.
The last time the Cards christened the district campaign with back-to-back wins was 2014.
SC volleyball fights hard, falls to Woodford County
Scott County answered almost every challenge from Woodford County through the first two sets Tuesday before absorbing a 3-0 loss at home in its volleyball season opener.
Woodford won by slim margins of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-18.
The opening game was tied at 19, 21 and 23 points, while set two was knotted at 17, 19, 20, 21 and 22 before the Yellow Jackets finally broke away.
Great Crossing tipped off its season at home Thursday against fellow 11th Region power Paul Laurence Dunbar.
Golf teams breeze to wins
Scott County and Great Crossing boys’ golf each picked up a convincing win in head-to-head action Tuesday.
SC took down Western Hills at Cherry Blossom, led by senior Blake Ford with a 35 for medalist honors. Waylon Smith, Brady Parker and Caden Less each shot 41, while Wyatt Merkins carded a 43.
GC defeated Sayre by a 153-172 count at Tates Creek Golf Course. Ashton Cochran led a tight pack of Warhawks at 37, followed by Alex Bennett’s 38 and matching 39s from Landon Bergman and Jake Caudill. Liam Spurlock rounded out the lineup at 43.
Caudill chalked up a career-best 18-hole score of 75 on Saturday to lead GC’s charge in the Battle at the Bridge in Danville.
