Scott County boys' soccer scored its initial goal of the season right out of the gate Tuesday night, but Berea controlled the remainder of the match for a 3-1 win in a battle of programs seeking their first notch in that column.
Elijah Tarter put the Cardinals (0-3) in front with a goal set up by Jacob Bange five minutes into the contest.
Berea (1-3-1) banged home the equalizer nine minutes later when John Wallhouser won a foot race to a loose ball in front of the cage and deposited it in the lower right corner.
SC warded off one corner kick late in the half thanks to hustle from Cristian Gonzalez, but the Pirates took advantage of another set piece to grab the lead with six minutes remaining. Ayden Green made a heady defensive save against Ben Little before Cannon Cummins' redirect found the back of the net.
The Cards had a chance to counter in the closing seconds of the half when Tarter's run led to a handling call against Berea just outside the 18-yard line. Senior back Hunter Flynt hoisted a strong free kick over the heads of the Pirates' defensive wall, but the ball narrowly cleared the crossbar as time expired.
Tarter clanged the post on the run from short range with what was SC's best look at the equalizer early in the second half.
Cardinal goalkeepers Malaki Calulot and Ian Stanley each turned in a diving save to keep it a one-goal margin before Cummins took advantage of a defensive lapse for his second goal of the evening with 15:28 left,
There's no break in the upcoming schedule with Bryan Station (Thursday) and Great Crossing (Saturday) looming.
GC boys finish job against Clark
Two weeks ago, Great Crossing and George Rogers Clark were embroiled in a hard-fought, scoreless soccer match when lightning halted the proceedings early in the second half and produced a technical draw.
With an opening on the schedule Tuesday, the sides agreed to get together again, and the Warhawks showed their exponential early-season growth with a 5-2 victory.
Preston Welch scored two goals to lead GC (2-1-1). Tristan Morrin, Aiden Bryan and Ethan Bell added one apiece. Welch also assisted twice, and Bryan set up a goal.
Ethan Purcell made six saves to help protect a 4-1 halftime lead for the Warhawks, who hosted highly regarded Lafayette on Thursday evening.
SC girls drop pair of road matches
SCHS girls’ soccer wrapped up a four-game road swing Wednesday with a 3-2 loss at Madison Central. The Cardinals (2-4 overall, 2-0 district) fell 4-1 at Cooper to kick off the week on Monday.
Kelsie Hall scored the Cards' lone goal against the Jaguars off a dish from BA Thornsbury. Kennedy Kanavy turned away 18 shots. Maleah Alexander scored twice for Cooper (6-1). Peyton Jones added a goal and two assists.
Ryan King scored her first varsity goal for SC in the 11th Region battle against Central. Tatum Borman also buried a penalty kick. Kally Lloyd scored the game-winner for the Indians (4-0-1).
GC girls settle for split
Great Crossing girls' soccer kept its streak of not losing a regular-season match alive a bit longer with Monday's 2-0 road shutout of Montgomery County, but Henry Clay bucked the trend by pulling away for a 5-1 win Wednesday night in Lexington.
Freshman Seaton Hockenmith scored all three goals over the two nights for the Warhawks (1-1-1). Hayden Patton registered the assist on one of the Monday strikes.
Senior keeper Shelby Smith made five saves to blank the Indians, then knocked down a whopping 19 bids by the Blue Devils, who scored the go-ahead goal late in the first half.
GC will make up a weather-delayed home match against Paul Laurence Dunbar at noon Saturday.
GC boys' golf rolls in league match
Great Crossing boys' golf made the trip to Shelby County on Tuesday and carved out an impressive 159-179 conference match win at Weissinger Hills.
Alex Bennett fired a team-leading 37 and was helped out by Landon Bergman (39), Jake Caudill (41), Ashton Cochran (42) and Revan Marcum (46).
Liam Spurlock competed as an individual and shot a strong 40.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.