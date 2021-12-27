Great Crossing and Scott County High Schools faced off against Lexington Catholic and Bourbon County in a swim and dive meet Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Pavilion.
While Lexington Catholic won by a considerable margin, Great Crossing finished in second place and Scott County took third.
GC celebrated wins in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle (Chloe Wallen), 100 free (Ella Kaak), 500 free (Becca Montgomery) and 200 free relay (Ava Chesney, Noelle Eubanks, Montgomery, Kaak).
Warhawks diver Tyler Bryan won his competition.
Scott County’s boys’ 200 free relay (Chord Coyle, Jay Wilson, Emory Coyle, Kole Brannock) also enjoyed a victory.
Whereas swimming is commonly perceived as an individual sport, a great deal of strategy and team effort go into a swim and dive meet.
Just as in football not everyone can be a quarterback, i a swim meet, not everyone can swim the 50 freestyle. Every swimmer and diver contributes to the meet differently. Some swim individual events and win, while some swim to best of their ability and still score points.
It is not just the top three fastest times that score points. At some meets, swimmers do not even get to swim their personal best or favorite stroke. They end up swimming for the greater good of the team.
That said, the Great Crossing top three scorers for the meet were (girls) Kaak, Montgomery and Chesney and (boys) Bryan, Bram Parker and Brian Cain. Scott County’s top three scoring athletes were (girls) Zoee Sheets, Gretchen Hamilton and Kennedy Wright and (boys) Brannock, Coyle and Maurice Perkins.
The Warhawks and Cardinals will compete again in the new year on Jan. 12, hosting Montgomery County. This will be Senior Night for both programs.