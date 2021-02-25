On Wednesday, Great Crossing and Scott County high schools hosted their first home meet of the season against Montgomery County.
Even though the event was held without spectators as a COVID-19 safety precaution, it was hard to tell, given all the sounds of excitement and support from the student athletes for their teammates, albeit slightly muffled by masks while not competing.
Scott County won the boys’ division with first-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley (Kole Brannock), 100 butterfly (Jay Wilson), 100 freestyle (Chord Coyle), 500 freestyle (Michael Wilson), 200 freestyle relay (Andrew Batten, C. Coyle, J. Wilson, Brannock), 100 backstroke (Brannock), and the 400 freestyle relay (Coyle, Batten, M. Wilson, Brannock).
Notable Cardinal male finishes also includes second place in the 200 meedley Relay (M. Wilson, J. Wilson, Emory Coyle, Julian Boggess), second in the 200 free (E. Coyle), second and third place in the 50 free (C. Coyle, M. Wilson) and third place in 100 free (Batten).
Not to be outshined, the Scott County girls had great races as well. SC seniors Maddie Zaheri, Katie Helmond and Allie Viney, along with sophomore Allie Pickerill, finished second in the 200 medley relay and third in the 200 free relay.
Zaheri went on to finish first in the 200 IM and second in the Backstroke. Helmond took second in the 200 free and third in the 100 back. Viney finished third in the 100 Free and achieved a new personal best time in the 100 breaststroke.
Great Crossing had an impressive meet with several wins and personal bests. Ella Kaak out-touched her MC opponent by a quarter of a second to win the girls’ 50 free and also took first in the 100 breast. Chloe Wallen finished third in the 50 free, less that 6/10 of a second behind first place. Wallen also took second in another close race in the 100 free.
Lilly Batten finished second in the 200 IM, dropping 12 seconds from her previous high school swim time. With less than three minutes rest between events, Becca Montgomery finished second in both the 100 fly and the 500 free, two of the more grueling events in high school swimming.
Kaak, Wallen, Batten and Montgomery won the 200 free relay and finished second in the 400 free relay.
Abbigail Smith, setting a new personal best time, finished third in the 100 breast, and Ava Chesney finished third in the 500 free. Bram Parker finished 1st in the boys’ 200 free and second in the 100 breast. Porter Griffith took third in the 200 free. GC divers Lilly Batten and Tyler Bryan both finished second place.
The final overall team scores were MC 324, SC 207, GC 173. The Cardinals and Warhawks will compete next against Lexington Catholic on March 3.