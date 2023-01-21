Great Crossing girls and Scott County boys each finished second in a five-school swim and dive meet Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Woodford County.
GC fell just six points shy of the host Yellow Jackets in the girls' tally, with the Warhawks outnumbered by a 489-483 count. Frankfort (231) was third, followed by Scott County (156) and Paul Laurence Dunbar (43).
In the boys' meet, Woodford County won with 484 to Scott County's 222. GC was a close third at 211, followed by Frankfort at 153.
Two individual wins and a relay victory highlighted the GC girls' challenge.
Ava Chesney won the 200-yard individual medley. The freshman finished her race in a time of 2:41.07. Eighth-grader Natalie Batten topped the 100-yard freestyle in a 1:01.65 clip.
Natalie Batten, Becca Montgomery, Abby Smith and Lilly Batten won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a 4:41.78 showing. GC's same quartet also took second in the 200 medley relay (2:13.21).
Smith cashed in a pair of individual second-place finishes, the 100 butterfly (1:18.94) and 100 breaststroke (1:25.99).
Natalie Batten (100 backstroke, 1:09.30) and Chesney (500 freestyle, 6:17.41) each notched an individual second place.
Scott County girls scored runner-up results courtesy of eighth-graders Zoee Sheets and Adison Ford. Sheets was second in the 50 freestyle (29.26), while Ford was less than one point off the winning mark in the one-meter dive.
Great Crossing's Adain Bailey won the boys' diving event.
SC freshman Emory Coyle was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.59).
Coyle and the Cards built their team finish on a foundation of strong relays.
Emory Coyle, Wyatt Modine, Decklin Jeffs and Chord Coyle combined for second in the both the 200 medley (1:54.65) and 200 freestyle (1:41.13).
In the 400 freestyle relay, Great Crossing's group of Corin Davis, Keith Johnson, Liam Wilder and Parker Griffith grabbed second with 5:09.15.