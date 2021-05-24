Olivia Gallagher’s reign over 11th Region girls’ tennis reached four consecutive spring seasons this past Thursday with her straight-sets victory at Top Seed Club in Nicholasville.
Had it not been for COVID-19 taking over our world and way of life last year, there’s not a scintilla of doubt that the Scott County High School standout would have a title for every finger plus the thumb gripping that racket.
With Gallagher’s graduation Saturday and the state tournament after Memorial Day come the end of a run that will not be duplicated, one that has encompassed nearly half her young life.
Gallagher weathered an early challenged and dispatched Jaycie Mair of Lexington Catholic, completing a sweep of every 11th Region tournament that has been contested since she was in eighth grade.
Second-seeded Mair and fourth-seeded Helena Weiss of Lafayette, who lost 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals, were the only players who succeeded in winning more than one game against Gallagher in five rounds of play.
A love-love win over No. 6 Sarah Waddles of Lexington Christian in the quarterfinal followed matching 6-1, 6-0 triumphs over Hannah Neal of Western Hills and Alexandra Seesee of Paul Laurence Dunbar early in the draw.
The win over Mair made it four unique vanquished rivals representing three different schools in the 11th Region title match during Gallagher’s remarkable reign. She defeated Amanda Miller of Lexington Catholic in 2017, Lauren Waddles of LCA in 2018, and Katie Robeson of Henry Clay in 2019. Sophomore year, she was Scott County’s first-ever finalist in the KHSAA state tournament, where she finished as runner-up.
Gallagher started her varsity tennis career in fourth grade, which is three years earlier than revised KHSAA rules allow today. As a fifth grader, she teamed with senior Madison Rexroat to reach the state tournament in doubles.
Gallagher is signed with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Scott County’s valiant bid to match its star with a fourth consecutive team title fell shy by the slimmest of margins. By achieving a finalist in both the singles and doubles, Lexington Catholic edged SC by a 10-9 margin.
The Cardinals’ third-ranked doubles tandem of Megan Moore and Sydney Zakic reached the semifinals before dropping a 6-2, 6-1 decision to Sophia Miller and Hallie Lathram of Lex Cath.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.