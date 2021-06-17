Scott County girls’ tennis has a proven track record of staying stride-for-stride with the state’s best in the KHSAA tournament, and that tradition continued this year.
The Cardinals’ doubles combination of senior Megan Moore and eighth-grader Sydney Zakic lived up to their No. 5 seed and reached the state quarterfinals at the University of Kentucky and Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville the week of June 1-5.
“They represented Scott County High School in fine fashion, winning three matches and finishing in the top eight doubles teams in Kentucky,” SC coach Zan Rexroat said.
SC’s most familiar face in recent years at the state level, four-time 11th Region champion Olivia Gallagher, was forced out of the competition due to a scheduling conflict.
Gallagher, who reached the 2019 state championship match as a sophomore, will play NCAA Division I tennis for the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
That left the spotlight to Moore and Zakic, who previously reached the region semifinals and cruised through the early rounds of the state tournament.
Moore and Zakic opened with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over junior Abby McGuire and freshman Isabella Mayhorn of Ashland Blazer.
Later that same day, the Cardinals’ combo dispatched sophomore Allyce Rassenfoss and seventh-grader Natalie Elleman of Cooper, 6-2, 6-0.
That advanced the pair into a match the next morning against a tough twosome from Owensboro Catholic, junior Olivia Hayden and eighth-grader Aisha Merchant.
Moore and Zakic breezed through the opening set, 6-0, before requiring a tiebreaker to close out the straight-sets victory.
Next in line were senior twins Emma and Kate Beavin of North Oldham, who in 2017 knocked off SC’s Lauren Moore and Grace Gardner in the semifinals en route to the state title.
The Beavins dropped a total of only two games through the first three rounds and maintained that hot hand by ousting Moore and Zakic, 6-0, 6-0.
“They took out the top-seeded Sacred Heart team (Ellie Hammond and Gracie Koch) before losing to their North Oldham teammates in the final,” Rexroat noted.
Sophomore Reagan Mangan and freshman Willow Renton won that in-house North Oldham showdown, 6-4, 6-0.
It was another strong showing for a program that faces a few obstacles compared to its rivals from closer to the two major cities, as well as the private schools.
“Almost all advanced players are in the Louisville or Lexington area with year-round access to indoor tennis facilities,” Rexroat said. “An out-in-the-state, county tennis team starting practice on Feb. 15 in the middle of Kentucky winter has (minimal) chance competing with those who regularly play indoors.”
