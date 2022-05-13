H.S. track and field: Birds fly at SC home meet
Scott County's individual excellence and Great Crossing's overall depth both were on display Tuesday night in SC's all-comers track and field meet, held in the hottest twilight conditions of the season to date.
Jeremy Hamilton was the star of the show for the SC boys, accumulating a perfect total of 40 out of the Cardinals' 76.6 team points. Hamilton, a senior signed with University of Louisville football, won the 100-yard dash in a time of 11.17 seconds, more than two-tenths of a second ahead of his closest competition.
Hamilton swept the sprints with a 22.90 clip in the 200 meters, He anchored the victorious 4x200 relay, and to cap the evening he ran the opening leg of SC's 4x400, with teammate Elijah Tarter holding off Harrison County by seven-hundredths of a second in a thrilling finish.
Great Crossing won the boys' meet by a margin of 15 points over Harrison County, with Scott County a close third.
Carter Russell was the individual star for the Warhawks, winning the 800-meter run, taking fifth in the mile, and boosting the 4x800 to a runner-up finish.
GC also used second-place finishes from its 4x100 relay and Malakhi Young in the high jump to build its winning margin.
Bryce Alan Thornsbury picked up three wins (400, 4x200, 4x400) and a fifth place (800) for half of Scott County's 68 points in the girls' meet. The Cards finished fifth. Woodford County edged Franklin County and Great Crossing for the victory.
Maureen Mann and Maquoia Raglin teamed with Thornsbury for each of the relay triumphs. In addition to the anchor leg of the 4x200, Kiya Allen also won the high jump.
Elise Edison and Alarra Cobbins were among the top scorers for the Warhawks.
Team scores and local individual point scorers were as follows:
Boys' team scores: Great Crossing 96.85, Harrison County 81, Scott County 76.6, Nicholas County 63.1, Spencer County 54, Trimble County 51, Franklin County 45, Covington Catholic 44, Woodford County 37.1, Western Hills 36.5, Anderson County 22.85, Augusta 18, Owen County 17, Lexington Christian 14.
100: 1. Jeremy Hamilton (SC) 11.17; 3. Jacob Coulter (GC) 11.53; 5. Oryend Fisher (GC) 11.74.
200: 1. Jeremy Hamilton (SC) 22.90; 4. Isaiah Johnson (GC) 23.88
400: 5. Malakhi Young (GC) 54.83.
800: 1. Carter Russell (GC) 2:06.17; 3. Elijah Tarter (SC) 2:08.97; 5. Keith Johnson (GC) 2:11.53; 6. Jacob Olsen (SC) 2:11.69.
1,600: 5. Carter Russell (GC) 4:48.10; 6. Aidan Bailey (GC) 4:52.90.
3,200: 4. Aidan Bailey (GC) 10:49.37
110 hurdles: 5. Elijah Williams (GC) 18.38; 8. Cole Spradlin (GC) 19.65.
300 hurdles: 3. Ellis Huguely (SC) 44.70; 8. Cole Spradlin (GC) 50.32.
4x100: 2. GC (Tristen Hight, Jacob Johnson, Caleb Seater, Isaiah Johnson) 45.42; 5. GC (Cole Spradlin, Aluma Enwa, Dominick Smiley, Lawrence Stroh) 47.22.
4x200: 1. SC (Ali Hamdiyah, Jayden Fields, Elijah Tarter, Jeremy Hamilton) 1:33.21; 2. GC (Isaiah Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Oryend Fisher, Jacob Coulter) 1:34.40.
4x400: 1. SC (Jeremy Hamilton, Danny Armstrong, Jayden Fields, Elijah Tarter) 3:38.21; 5. GC (Jake Swicegood, Jacob Johnson, Cole Spradlin, Malakhi Young) 3:51.77.
4x800: 2. GC (Keith Johnson, Jacob Marcum, Jake Swicegood, Carter Russell) 8;43.73.
High jump: 2. Malakhi Young (GC) 5-10; 7. (tie) Dominick Smiley (GC) and Elijah Lilly (SC) 5-4.
Long jump: 3. (tie) Aluma Enwa (GC) 18-2 ½; 8. (tie) Caden Seater (GC) 18-1.
Discus: 3. Shadrach Parret (GC) 110-7; 4. Cristian Rodriguez (SC) 110-0; 5. Owen Hamilton (SC_ 107-6.
Shot put: 2. Cristian Rodriguez (SC) 45-6 ½; 5. Owen Hamilton (SC) 39-4.
Girls' team scores: Woodford County 88.5, Franklin County 84, Great Crossing 77, Anderson County 76, Scott County 68, Lexington Christian 52, Trimble County 46, Owen County 39, Harrison County 28.5, Nicholas County 18, Spencer County 16, Western Hills 14, Augusta 12.
100: 5. Maquoia Raglin (SC) 13.30; 7. Madeline Roark (GC) 14.05.
200: 2. Maquoia Raglin (SC) 26.54; 4. Elise Edison (GC) 27.93
400: 1. Bryce Alan Thornsbury (SC) 1:02.04; 2. Elise Edison (GC) 1:02.56.
800: 5. Bryce Alan Thornsbury (SC) 2:37.01.
1,600: 3. Alarra Cobbins (GC) 5:55.19.
3,200: 4. Shelby Shepard (GC) 14:25.17.
100 hurdles: 8. MaKayla Varney (GC) 19.41.
300 hurdles: 8. MaKayla Varney (GC) 1:00.20.
4x100: 2. GC 53.78
4x200: 1. SC (Maureen Mann, Bryce Alan Thornsbury, Maquoia Raglin, Kiya Allen) 1:49.14; 5. GC (Chloe Hager, Sophia Morris, Arianna Hager, Clarissa Nealy) 2:01.92.
4x400: 1. SC (Maquoia Raglin, Maureen Mann, Jala Trent, Bryce Alan Thornsbury) 4:19.22; 5. GC (Elise Edison, Chloe Hager, Sydney Keister, Jamie Toole) 5:02.17.
4x800: 2. GC (Shelby Shepard, Alarra Cobbins, Mackenzie Hughes, Jamie Toole) 12:29.34.
High jump: 4. Callie Thompson (GC) 4-6.
Long jump: 1. Kiya Allen (SC) 16-1 ½; 3. Jala Trent (SC) 15-11; 4. Clarissa Nealy (GC) 14-11.
Triple jump: 3. Jala Trent (SC) 31-5; 5. Marissa Wright (GC) 28-3.
Discus: 7. Jaidyn Boggs (GC) 73-10; 8. Kaylynn Middleton (GC) 73-2.
Shot put: 4. Kaylynn Middleton (GC) 27-9; 6. Achaia Griggs (GC) 26-6.
