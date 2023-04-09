Great Crossing opened the outdoor track and field season with a convincing win in the boys' division at the Tates Creek all-comers meet on Wednesday, March 29.
Led by wins from Aiden Bailey with a school record in the 3,200 meters, Keith Johnson in the long jump, and the 4x200 relay quartet, GC prevailed by a margin of 69-49 over Harrison County.
Scott County finished fourth with 44 points, only four behind Lafayette. Three runner-up finishes from Ayden Martin (200-meter dash, 110 and 300-meter hurdles) led that charge.
GC edged SC, 35-32, in the middle of the girls' pack. Jala Trent won the triple jump for the Cardinals, while the Warhawks ruled the 4x100 relay.
Claire Inabinet and Bryce Alan Thornsbury each placed in a pair of sprints for Scott County. Cathrynn Hager produced a school record for Great Crossing and was second in the long jump.
A summary of all local point scorers in the meet:
Boys
Team scores: Great Crossing 69, Harrison County 49, Lafayette 48, Scott County 44, Paul Laurence Dunbar 39, Henry Clay 37, Bryan Station 34, Tates Creek 29, Lexington Catholic 27, Frederick Douglass 27, Montgomery County 19, Cincinnati Taft 16, Paris 14, Lexington Christian 8,Fleming County 2.
100: 3. Isaiah Johnson (GC) 11.33 (school record).
200: 2. Ayden Martin (SC) 24.01; 3. Buddy Collins (SC) 24.02.
400: 5. Danny Armstrong (SC) 53.75; 6. Jayden Fields (SC) 54.99.
800: 4. Keith Johnson (GC) 2:11.93.
3,200: 1. Aiden Bailey (GC) 10:30.81 (school record)
110 hurdles: 2. Ayden Martin (SC) 16.45.
300 hurdles: 2. Ayden Martin (SC) 44.23; 4. Ellis Huguely (SC) 44.50.
4x100 relay: 2. Great Crossing 44.45.
4x200 relay: 1. Great Crossing 1:35.21.
4x800 relay: 2. Great Crossing 9:13.17.
Long jump: 1. Isaiah Johnson (GC) 19-8.
Triple jump: 4. Jacob Stokesberry (GC) 35-5.5 (school record), 6. Caden Seater (GC) 34-3.5.
Shot put: 4. Cristian Rodriguez (SC) 41-5.
Discus: 3. Caden Taylor (SC) 119-2; 4. Shadrach Parret (GC) 117-3.
Girls
Team scores: Lexington Catholic 92, Paul Laurence Dunbar 75, Lafayette 63, Frederick Douglass 56, Tates Creek 46, Fleming County 36, Great Crossing 35, Scott County 32, Lexington Christian 28, Henry Clay 19, Montgomery County 12, Harrison County 11, Cincinnati School for Creative and Performing Arts 6, Bryan Station 3, Sayre 2.
200: 4. Claire Inabinet (SC) 28.12; 5. Bryce Alan Thornsbury (SC) 28.52.
400: 3. Claire Inabinet (SC) 1:02.14; 4. Bryce Alan Thornsbury (SC) 1:02.28.
3,200: 4. Alaina Snell (GC) 14:09.49; 6. Shelby Shepard (GC) 14:22.97.
300 hurdles: 5. Madison Thompson (SC) 54.32.
4x100: 1. Great Crossing 54.70.
4x200: 6. Great Crossing 1:56.17.
4x800: 5. Great Crossing 11:27.24 (school record).
High jump: 6. Brooke Satterly (SC) 4-4.
Long jump: 2. Cathrynn Hager (GC) 15-4 (school record); 5. Jala Trent (SC) 15-2.
Triple jump: 1. Jala Trent (SC) 34-3.25.
Shot put: 6. Giona Guihard (SC) 25-2.
Discus: 6. Chapel Brown (GC) 84-2.