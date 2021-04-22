A sweep of the relays anchored a landmark night for the Great Crossing boys’ track and field team, which won a 12-team meet Tuesday at Henry Clay High School.
GC finished with 87 points, six ahead of Frederick Douglass. Lafayette (75), Bryan Station (46) and Scott County (39) rounded out the top five.
The Warhawks’ winning times in the tandem events were 46.47 seconds in the 4x100, 1:38.06 in 4x200, 3:40.57 in 4x400 and 9:01.14 in 4x800. SC was GC’s closest pursuer with a runner-up time four seconds back in the 4x400.
Isaac Moore also picked up an individual windfall for Great Crossing with his win in the 110-meter hurdles (16.48) and second place in the 300 hurdles (41.73).
Great Crossing exhibited its depth in the distance races. Carter Russell (second, 2:08.63) and Kaiden Johnson (fourth, 2:16.09) played pivotal roles in the 800, while Aiden Bailey (third, 11:19.15) and Nolan Cash (sixth, 11:48.12) picked up points in the 3,200.
Senior sprinter Bryce Chisley was Scott County’s star, overpowering the field by three-quarters of a second in the 100 (11.32) and more than a full second with a nearly identical pace in the 200 (22.96).
Jeremy Hamilton joined Chisley on the 100-meter leaderboard with a time of 12.17, earning fifth place.
The Cards also received third place run from Bradley Coyle (54.50) in the 400.
SC (tied for seventh with 38 points) and GC (10th, eight points) were farther down in the girls’ standings, but there were plenty of solid performances from the local delegation.
Kiya Allen placed sixth in a pair of events for the Cardinals, the 100 (14,28) and long jump (13-10½).
The Cards’ picked up a victory in the 4x200 relay (1:53.99) and were a close second in the 4x100 (54.24).
Other individual stars for Scott County were Jala Trent (second, triple jump, 29-0½), MaKayla Varney (third, 300 hurdles, 1:02.15) and Brooke Satterly (fourth, high jump, 4-4).
Abby Smith scored in both hurdle races for GC, fourth at 300 (1:02.31) and sixth at 100 (22.33).
In the field events, Kaylynn Middleton was fifth (29-0) in shot put for the Warhawks, while teammate Achaia Griggs took sixth (76-4) in discus.
Both schools also competed Saturday in the Tyson and Trinity Gay Invitational at Lafayette with a skeleton crew due to scheduling conflicts that included prom and ACT exams.
Tyler Walker established another personal and school record for the Scott County boys with a time of 9:36.77 that was good for second in the 3,200.
Standing atop the podium were Great Crossing freshman Kaylynn Middleton, with a winning shot put of 30-3, and the SCHS girls’ 4x100 relay, which clocked 53.85.
Moore again doubled up in hurdles, snagging second in the 300 (41.45) and fifth in the 110 (17.12).
Great Crossing boys’ relays took third (4x100, 46.32), fourth (4x200, 1:38.35) and fifth (4x800, 9:10.42).
The Warhawks also received individual points from Jacob Coulter (fifth, high jump, 5-8) and Johnson (sixth, 800, 2:10.92), while the Cardinals’ Coyle claimed sixth in the 400 (54.19).
Griggs collected points for the GC girls in both shot put (sixth, 27-5) and 100 meters (third, 13.04). Lauren Tucker (sixth, discus, 79-2) and Ashlyn Colcord (sixth, 100 hurdles, 19.21) scored for GC, while Trent (third, triple jump, 29-11) and Allen (sixth, long jump, 14-1 ½) put SC on the board.
In addition to its 4x100 win, SC girls’ relays took third (4x200, 1:53.74) and fourth (4x400, 4:38.78). GC was third behind SC in the 4x100 (55.22), but the Warhawks edged the Cards (second, 1:54.48) in the 4x200.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.