H.S. track and field: Huge night for SC's Hamilton in sprints at Dunbar
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
Scott County three-sport athlete Jeremy Hamilton fittingly was a three-event star Tuesday night in the open track meet at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School.
Hamilton won the 100-meter dash by a stunning margin of three-tenths of a second, clocking in at 11.18.
In the 200, Hamilton was second place in a time of 23.32, trailing only fellow senior Kerrington Eubanks of Frederick Douglass.
To round out his 19-point night, Hamilton snagged sixth in the 400 at a clip of 54.69.
That provided the vast majority of the team points for Scott County, which finished 11th with a total of 27. Great Crossing was 14th place, accumulating 10.5 points.
SC's other podium finisher was freshman Cristian Rodriguez, a strong second in shot put with a distance of 40 feet, six inches.
Jacob Coulter of GC finished fourth behind Hamilton in the 100, and his time of 11.54 was only six-hundredths out of the runner-up spot.
University of Tennessee football signee Kalib Perry was fifth for the Warhawks in the long jump, clearing 19-9½.
Also for GC: Malakhi Young tied for fifth in high jump with a top measurement of 4-10; Bryce Lee (110-10) was sixth in discus; and the 4x800 relay (9:26.78) took sixth.
The race for the team victory couldn't have been any closer, with three teams separated by a single point. Lafayette (65) edged Woodford County (64.5) and Lexington Catholic (64).
In the girls' meet, Scott County was 13th place with a matching total of 13 points, while Great Crossing was 15th, scoring six.
SC excelled in the pit, where sophomore Jala Trent took third (31-7) in triple jump and fifth (15-4) in long jump, while junior Brooke Satterly was sixth (4-4) in high jump.
Senior sprinter Maquoia Raglin ran 1:04.91, good for fourth in the 400.
Arianna Hager, a freshman, scored the only points for Great Crossing, third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.45.
Both schools will host an all-comers meet of their own, GC on May 3 and SC on May 10. This weekend's headline meet is the Tyson and Trinity Gay Invitational, Saturday at Lafayette.
