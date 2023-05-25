H.S. track and field: Martin, SC 4x200 relay reign at region meet
- By Kal Oakes sports@news-graphic.com
Two victories by the Scott County boys and a four-event scorer for the Scott County girls highlighted the Class 3A Region 6 track and field championships Saturday, held at Great Crossing High School.
Ayden Martin of SC won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 16.28.
The Cardinals' quartet of Danny Armstrong, Timmy Emongo, Devin Smith and Buddy Collins ruled a closely bunched 4x200 relay field in 1:31.63. All six scoring teams were separated by less than 9/10 of a second.
SC's Bryce Alan Thornsbury was the local star of the girls' meet. She was third in the 400, fourth in the 800 and contributed to a pair of point-producing relays: 4x200 (sixth) and 4x400 (fourth).
Armstrong also was fourth in the 400 and fifth in the 4x400, while Martin took fifth in 300 hurdles behind SC teammate Ellis Huguely, who was third.
Other multiple-event scorers were Isaiah Johnson (100, 200), Carter Russell (800, 4x400, 4x800), Keith Johnson (4x400, 4x800) and Shadrach Parret (high jump, discus) for the GC boys; Ava DeGise and Addison Nowlin (4x400, 4x800) for the GC girls; and Jala Trent (4x200, 4x400, triple jump) and Claire Inabinet (400, 4x200, 4x400) for the SC girls.
Here's a rundown of the local scorers:
Boys
Team scores: Woodford County 91, George Rogers Clark 83, Paul Laurence Dunbar 67, Bryan Station 60, Tates Creek 58, Scott County 50, Lafayette 42, Great Crossing 39. Frederick Douglass 38, Montgomery County 15, Henry Clay 13, Anderson County 2.
100: 6. Isaiah Johnson (GC) 11.38.
200: 5. Isaiah Johnson (GC) 23.38.
400: 4. Danny Armstrong (SC) 52.72.
800: 2. Carter Russell (GC) 2:01.
110 hurdles: 1. Ayden Martin (SC) 16.28.
300 hurdles: 3. Ellis Huguely (SC) 42.51; 5. Ayden Martin (SC) 43.19.
4x200: 1. SC (Danny Armstrong, Timmy Emongo, Devin Smith, Buddy Collins) 1:31.63.
4x400: 5. SC (Jayden Fields, Jonah Baysinger, Jonah Hayes, Danny Armstrong) 3:35.62; 6. GC (Ray Enwa, Malakhi Young, Keith Johnson, Carter Russell) 3:35.73.
4x800: 3. GC (Keith Johnson, Aidan Bailey, Dylan Russell, Carter Russell) 8:35.06.
Triple jump: 6. Caden Seater (GC) 38-5 ¼.
High jump: 3, Eli Lilly (SC) 6-0; 4. Shadrach Parret (GC) 5-8; 6. Andrew Hickey (SC) 5-8.
Shot put: 3. Cristian Rodriguez (SC) 45-8.
Discus: 4. Shadrach Parret (GC) 137-4; 6. Caden Taylor (SC) 126-1.
Pole vault: 5. Jacob Silver (GC) 12-0.
Girls
Team scores: Paul Laurence Dunbar 124, Woodford County 74.5, Tates Creek 66, Bryan Station 66, Frederick Douglass 57, Lafayette 51.5, Henry Clay 38, Scott County 24, George Rogers Clark 13, Great Crossing 10, Montgomery County 2, Anderson County 1.
400: 2. Elise Edison (GC) 59.93; 3. Bryce Alan Thornsbury (SC) 1:00.05; 4. Claire Inabinet (SC) 1:00.66.
800: 4. Bryce Alan Thornsbury (SC) 2:28.37.
4x200: 6. SC (Bryce Alan Thornsbury, Jala Trent, Amirrah Wheeler, Claire Inabinet) 1:50.19.
4x400: 4. SC (Claire Inabinet, Madison Thompson, Jala Trent, Bryce Alan Thornsbury) 4:15.37; 6. GC (Brenda Juarez, Addison Nowlin, Mariah Olding, Ava DeGise) 4:16.16.
4x800: 4. SC (Jaiden Lazarin, Kendall Allen, Alarra Cobbins, Allison May) 11:04.96; 6. GC (Shelby Shepard, Harper Lukacsko, Ava DeGise, Addison Nowlin) 11:15.39.
Triple jump: 6. Jala Trent (SC) 32-2.
