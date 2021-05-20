With some of the stadium lights dimmed and most of the spectators having gone home, Jacob Coulter’s persistence in the high jump pit hoisted the Great Crossing boys to victory by the slimmest of margins in their home track meet Tuesday night.
Coulter’s height of 6-foot-2 — good for top-10 status in the state this season — and a seventh-place finish by Shadrach Parret put the Warhawks over the top, 91-90, over Lexington Catholic.
Scott County, led by usual suspects Bryce Chisley (11.14 seconds in the 100 meters) and Ty Walker (personal record of 2:01.03 in the 800), finished eighth out of 13 teams with 45 points.
Woodford County won the girls’ meet, with Scott County (seventh, 52 points) earning the edge over Great Crossing (eighth, 39).
In addition to the Coulter victory, GC cashed in a 40-point night from hurdler and sprinter Isaac Moore.
Moore not only swept the 110-meter (16.10) and 300-meter (40.04) hurdles, the latter squarely in the state’s top 10 on the season, but he also contributed to wins in the 4x200 (1:32.26) and 4x400 (3:39.15) relays. Coulter and Isaiah Johnson joined with Tristen Hight and Kalib Perry to top the 4x100 field in 44.56.
Chisley went one-two in the 100 with SC teammate Jeremy Hamilton. He sat out the 200 three days after running a personal best of 21.72, improving upon the fastest time in Kentucky this season, in Saturday’s Woodall Invitational at Bryan Station.
Walker was nearly four seconds ahead of the field in the 800. His previous best was 2:03.79 at the Woodall.
SC won the girls’ 4x200 relay, with Lacy Murphy, Kiya Allen, Maureen Mann and Maquoia Raglin posting a time of 1:51.18.
The Cards also picked up a 3,200-meter victory from Erin Luckett, who ran it in 12:15.23.
Kiya Allen and Jala Trent provided points for Scott County in both jumping events. Achaia Griggs (83-8) and Lauren Tucker (83-5) headlined GC with personal records in discus, finishing second and third.
