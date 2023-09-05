Four straight-set victories out of five don't tell the whole story of the early volleyball season for seventh-ranked Great Crossing.
The Warhawks have been pushed, pulled, stretched to their limits and forced to improvise on the fly. It's all valuable experience as they look to sharpen and grow for another deep run in the 11th Region.
GC swept Christian Academy-Louisville, 3-0, at home Tuesday night. As was the case against Bourbon County, Lafayette and Madison Central, and certainly in a five-set victory over Lexington Catholic, there were plenty of moments that forced the Warhawks out of their comfort zone.
“That's a well-coached team,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “They're really disciplined on the block and their defensive assignments. They made it really tough on us, except for Libby.”
That's Libby Erwin, senior outside hitter, whose 16 kills are the third-most in a GC match all-time behind only recent Warhawk greats Reagan McLean and Marley Staats.
Now keep in mind Erwin amassed her total in a three-set match instead of four or five. GC warded off CAL by scores of 25-18, 25-20, 25-19.
“She got after it. She was awesome tonight,” Ivetic said. “We made a couple of adjustments on the block. It kind of felt a little bit like a chess match. We'd do one thing, and they would counter and adjust. It was just a lot of back and forth. It was little tweaks in the way we had to run our offense.”
Jazzy Calvert (eight kills), Kate Rush (seven), Riley Ellison (six), Emily Erwin (five) and Amelia Bowers (three) gave GC another balanced attack above the twine.
It provides a wealth of options for junior setter Rush, who piled up 34 assists.
She's the volleyball equivalent of a quarterback in a spread offense with countless play makers at her disposal.
“I try and view myself just as a worker for my team to try and get the best situations for my hitters,” Rush said. “I think it's really fun to get to think through different scenarios. It's a thinking position.”
Ivetic compares Rush to having almost another coach on the floor.
“She's talking. She's communicating with everybody on every play, making sure everybody knows they're in the right spot,” he said. “Everybody knows what's about to happen because Kate's telling 'em, and to have somebody who understands our offense like that, it makes my life a lot easier.”
Rush also racked up five aces, four blocks and five digs, leading the Warhawks in all those categories except the latter. Ryann Livingston saved numerous points with her 11 digs.
Ten total aces — Livingston, Ellison and Libby Erwin also got in on the act — are additional evidence of GC's depth and progress.
“We really struggled down at Bluegrass State Games. We missed a lot. We weren't that tough,” Ivetic said. “We still had some success, and since then we've put in these pressure serving drills and tried to simulate these late-game moments where you are still serving tough no matter what the scoreboard says. Just being really intentional back there, and the kids have bought in.”
CAL was only Great Crossing's second opponent outside the 11th Region in its 5-0 start, and it was a welcome change.
The Centurions were scrappy and showed no fear while confronting the Warhawks with a style of play they might not normally see from the big swingers in their local pod.
“That was a great team, and I'm really glad we got to play them. We'd never played them before. They really challenged us. I think games like that will help us in the long run,” Rush said.
Although GC now has won 15 of 17 sets on the season, the opponent has hit 20 points in six of those games.
“If you just look at the sets, it tells a totally different story. Back and forth, a lot of tight games,” Ivetic said. “Looking at those, somebody might say we're playing down to our competition, but I don't see it that way at all. It's good for us. I would rather everybody come out and try to punch us.”
Great Crossing volleyball stayed unbeaten Wednesday with its fifth 3-0 sweep of its six-match streak, this one at home over Bryan Station.
The Warhawks took down the Defenders by tallies of 25-15, 25-19, 25-17.
Rush amassed 23 assists, including No. 1,000 in her career for the junior Western Kentucky University commit.
Livingston led a tenacious effort with 20 digs, helped out in that category by Libby Erwin (seven), Rush (six) and Emily Erwin (five).
Calvert and Ellison paced the Warhawks at net with seven and six kills, respectively. Each had two blocks along with Emily Erwin and Rush.