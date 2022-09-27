Great Crossing and Scott County tuned up for Tuesday's Battle of the Birds in volleyball by taking on some of the state's top competition at the Kentucky Challenge in Lexington.
GC (18-7) swept a pair of Friday matches against Simon Kenton and Floyd Central, extending its recent winning streak to nine consecutive matches.
In Saturday play, the Warhawks offset losses to top-25 rivals Paul Laurence Dunbar and West Jessamine with a three-set win over Cooper, capped by a 15-13 margin in the deciding game.
The Warhawks held off Simon Kenton by that same 15-13 differential for a thrilling 2-1 win in the early rounds.
SC (13-7) pushed Oldham County and Page (Tennessee) to the limit in 2-1 losses Friday. The Colonels edged the Cards, 20-18, in their deciding set.
Another 2-1 loss to ranked Ryle on Saturday sharpened the Lady Cards for a pair of 2-0 victories. Scott County gained revenge against Oldham County by tight margins of 25-20 and 28-26 and also dispatched Morgantown (West Virginia) by matching scores of 25-22.
Each flock also won Tuesday against an 11th Region opponent.
GC took down Western Hills, 3-1, in a district showdown, rallying from a narrow second-set loss to take both the third and fourth games by a 25-14 gap.
Libby Erwin and Riley Ellison led the Lady Warhawks with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Kate Rush added eight to go along with 13 assists and three blocks. Alexis Everman provided 11 assists.
Ellison headlined the defense with 14 digs, helped out by Delaney Waldridge with 11.
Rush (seven) and Everman (five) led the Warhawks’ impressive tally of 19 aces, with eight different GC players notching at least one.
SC cruised past Madison Southern, 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-19).
All four prior meetings between Great Crossing and Scott County have gone to the Warhawks but with the Cardinals claiming a set in three of them.
