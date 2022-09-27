Staying sharp

Makiyah Justice, left, Riley Ellison and Great Crossing volleyball tuned up for Tuesday's match against rival Scott County with a demanding week, including a district win and a strong showing at the Kentucky Classic.

 Kal Oakes

Great Crossing and Scott County tuned up for Tuesday's Battle of the Birds in volleyball by taking on some of the state's top competition at the Kentucky Challenge in Lexington.

GC (18-7) swept a pair of Friday matches against Simon Kenton and Floyd Central, extending its recent winning streak to nine consecutive matches.

