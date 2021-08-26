Great Crossing against any volleyball opponent from Lexington — and there are no fewer than six on the schedule — is an iron-sharpens-iron scenario.
The Warhawks dropped their second of the season Wednesday night to one of those 11th Region city rivals, running out of gas at the end of a grueling, two-hour plus showdown with Frederick Douglass.
Yes it hurts, and for sure it's frustrating, but the recent boatload of five-set matches and top 25-caliber opponents is by far the best way for the senior-laden Warhawks to achieve their long-term goals.
“This game doesn't mean anything,” Great Crossing coach Adam Ivetic said. “This is another region contender. We're looking forward to seeing them again, It's tough to beat us twice, so they can have this one. I'm really not worried about it.”
GC (4-2) was two points away from closing out the match in the fourth set before an ace by Masyn Thayer punctuated Douglass' late rally to a 25-23 win.
Douglass never trailed in the fifth set while sealing the deal by a 15-7 margin. It spoiled a valiant comeback from Great Crossing, which sputtered through a 25-12 opening game and trailed 12-6 in the second before finding its rhythm.
“We got in a little bit of trouble there,” Ivetic said. “I ran out of subs and (gave away) two sets because we tried some different lineups. We're still trying to figure out who we are. We're still going through some growing pains.”
Strong contributions at net from Jazzy Calbert and Ryann Thomas rescued the Warhawks in the crucial second game. Grace Brooker followed suit with an authoritative kill to pull GC even at 15.
Douglass forged ahead again before Calvert and Marley Staats headlined a 5-0 surge. Calvert's cross-court winner created additional space, and spikes by Staats and Brooker leveled the match.
“We've had like two days of practice in the last three weeks, just because we've been on the road and playing matches like crazy,” Ivetic said. “We're looking forward to the rest of this week and a couple days next week to actually get in the gym and work on some of the stuff we've been struggling with. Right now we're trying to rebuild everything on the fly, and it's tough.”
Set three was tied at every possible score from seven through 12 before consecutive kills by Thomas and Brooker put the Warhawks in brief command.
Back stormed Douglass for a 22-21 lead on a putaway by Kat Forish. GC took the next three, highlighted by Brooker's smash at the end of a sensational, back-and-forth rally to earn set point.
The Broncos tied it on two more occasions, but a block by Jasmine Koonce and Thomas' hammer off a set from Teagan Feezor cemented a 27-25 verdict.
“That's a great team. They've got a whole bunch of kids that are going to be playing Division I ball either next year or the year after," Ivetic said of Douglass. “And then you look at their young kids, they're 6-(foot)-2, 6-3. They just keep coming at you.”
Douglass rallied from deficits of 10-6 and 14-10 to set up another furious exchange down the stretch in game four. Brooker, Koonce and Thomas all furnished go-ahead points for GC before the Broncos bolted away.
It was a far cry from Monday's 3-0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-12) sweep of Frankfort, an outcome that showed the necessity of Ivetic challenging his two-time defending 41st District champions outside that division.
“This is how you get better as a team, so I'll take it,” the coach said. “I'll take a good, hard-fought match in five 10 times out of 10.”
Lady Cards put away Patriots
Scott County volleyball picked up its initial victory of the season in authoritative fashion Tuesday night with a straight-sets win at Model Laboratory in Richmond.
SC breezed by scores of 25-7, 25-2 and 25-12.
Those were the first set victories of the season for the Cardinals (1-2), who were led through their first two matches by Emily Sue Watts (13 kills, 11 digs), Emily Rose (10 kills, three aces), Makenzie Peters (36 assists, 14 digs), Grace Wells (16 digs) and Grace Gindling (nine kills, four blocks).
