Even after seeing first-hand how little convincing regular-season wins mean once playoff volleyball bounces around, Scott County didn't attack Madison Southern with quite the competitive inferno that consumed the previous dozen opponents.
It was more than enough to ensure the sane end result, however. SC kept its nearly month-long, school-record winning streak intact and won an 11th Region quarterfinal for the first time since 2015 with a 3-0 sweep on its home court.
SC's winning margins of 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 were almost indistinguishable from a previous win over Madison Southern on Sept. 20 in Berea. The 42nd District champion Cardinals simply harbored too many heavy hitters for the 44th District runner-up Eagles (11-19).
Human nature was to take that for granted after hard-fought wins over Henry Clay and Frederick Douglass last week at districts. But that approach didn't quite reflect the culture SC built during this magical season.
“Hoping for a little more mental commitment there, understanding that there are no bad opponents at this point in the postseason,” SC coach Michael Ortman said. “A little slow start today.”
Seniors set the tone after that brief hiccup.
Melanie McClanahan's kill gave the Lady Cards the lead for good in the first set after they dropped three of the first four points. Emily Sue Watts followed with another, then added a dig while diving into the SC bench to save a point on her own serve and make it a 10-6 lead.
Hollee Hasenbalg, Grace Gindling and Amy McClure continued the parade of points at the net, fighting off an inspired serve receive effort by the underdog visitors.
“It was pretty good. We came out with the win. That's what we needed,” McClanahan said. “It was just slow to start, but we picked it up and pulled through, so that's all that really matters.”
McClanahan put way another point to end a mini-run by Madison Southern and launch an 8-3 run to the end of the opening game. Gindling put down two more before a deflection by Watts produced the clinching point.
Makenzie Peters piled up 32 assists and hit Watts (10 kills), Gindling (eight), McClure (seven), McClanahan (six) and Hasenbalg (five) in stride all evening.
“Our lineup has changed twice this year. We've kind of evaluated things, figured out what works best for us,” Ortman said. “Melanie McClanahan played a great game today. She had a really good game against Douglass, too. It's her senior year, so I appreciate the work she's put in.”
McClure's strong stint on the service run staved off another bounce-back bid from Southern and took the lead to 10-5 in the second set. Her multiple wins at net also closed the book on that chapter.
On the defensive end, Gindling led the way with five blocks and Jayla Harris delivered nine digs. Grace Wells added eight and Peters and Kiley Leahy seven apiece in the latter category.
“We were confident coming in,” Harris said. “We were having fun.”
Set three was tied at two, three, four, five and six points before Harris' ace capped a 5-0 run to a 10-6 SC lead.
Southern scratched back to tie it at 11 before another SC getaway.