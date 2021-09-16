Scott County volleyball split a pair of matches to tip off the week, sweeping Western Hills, 3-0, on the road Tuesday before returning home for a 3-0 loss to No. 22 Frederick Douglass.
SC (12-8) breezed past Westerm Hills by scores of 25-6, 25-11, 25-18. Emily Sue Watts led the Lady Cards with nine kills and four digs, while Grace Gindling put away eight kills. Emily Rose (five kills) and Amy McClure (four) added to SC's prowess at net.
Melanie McClanahan and Gindling combined for five of Scott County's eight blocks. Makenzie Peters amassed 23 assists to go with five aces and four digs. Jayla Harris led the Cards in the dig column with eight.
Douglass sandwiched 25-20 set victories around a 25-14 verdict. Watts (six kills, nine digs) was outstanding again for SC. Harris had 10 digs, while Peters set up 20 assists and delivered four aces. Gindling also piled up six kills, while McClanahan made three blocks.
SC is off until a home match against Madison Southern on Tuesday.