If the bracket plays to form and Great Crossing and Scott County can back up convincing regular-season wins, volleyball fans would see two local teams in next week's 11th Region tournament for the first time ever.
First things first, however. Each second-seeded flock must win a Wednesday night semifinal against a hungry opponent.
Great Crossing (25-7) will take on Western Hills (5-22) in the 41st District at 7 p.m. inside F.D. Wilkinson Gym. The Warhawks are 10-0 against the Wolverines with two of those wins this season, although the Wolverines took a set for only the second time in the four-year series when the teams met Sept. 20.
In the 42nd District at Sayre School, Scott County (23-8) battles Henry Clay (10-25) at 6 p.m. SC backed up last year's breakthrough win over the perennial power with a straight-sets victory on Aug. 25, although two of those games were decided by the minimum margin of 25-23.
With triumphs in the playoff rematch, each team would punch its tickets to both Thursday's championship and the eight-team region showcase. The 41st District title match tips off at 6 p.m., with the 42nd District final at 7 p.m.
Franklin County (18-11) is the top seed in the 41st District tournament by virtue of a tiebreaker with GC and will take on the winner of Monday's quarterfinal between Frankfort and Frankfort Christian at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The 42nd District draw opens Tuesday with a match between Sayre (25-6) and Bryan Station (9-19). The winner will face No. 1 Frederick Douglass (21-5) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Scott County is seeking its first trip to the region tournament since 2015. Great Crossing, ranked No. 19 in the state, is three-time defending 41st District champion and reigning queens of the 11th Region.
GC defeated SC in three tough sets on Sept. 27. The Lady Cards haven't lost since, weaving a 10-match winning streak that is the program's longest since 2002.
Leading the resurgence for the Cardinals at net are senior Emily Sue Watts (272 kills) and junior Emily Gindling (234), with huge help from Amy McClure (159), Hollie Hasenbalg (136) and Melanie McClanahan (89).
Those big hitters have been sensational on the defensive end, as well, topped by 51 blocks from Gindling, 42 by McClure and 33 courtesy of McClanahan.
Makenzie Peters has set up the offense with a whopping 772 assists, an average of nearly nine per set. And the Cards' tenacity is apparent in its 1,141 digs, paced by senior libero Jayla Harris with 287. Grace Wells (62 aces) is tops on the service line.
Scott County hopes to extend a season that has seen the third-most triumphs in school history. The Lady Cards won 27 in 2015 and 24 in 2018.
Not to be outdone, Great Crossing is 17-2 in its past 19 matches, including separate winning streaks of nine and eight, the latter its current run.
The Warhawks have already eclipsed the school record for most regular-season victories and would match last year's 27 wins with another district title.
Kate Rush's 82 aces and Libby Erwin's 306 kills already are single-season bests for the program, with Rush (632 assists, 57 blocks), Makiyah Justice (also 57 blocks) and Delaney Waldridge (311 digs) also closing in on records.
Justice, Riley Ellison, Jazzy Calvert and Rush provide key support to Erwin at net. The Warhawks average 10 aces per contest. Rush is among the state leaders.
