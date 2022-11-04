LEXINGTON — From the category of thinly veiled compliments emerged T-shirts that parents, grandparents and student supporters of Paul Laurence Dunbar could be seen wearing during the Bulldogs' 11th Region volleyball championship celebration Thursday night.
“You see those shirts over there? They say 'Not This Time.' They paid money for shirts that said, 'We lost last year,' and then they wore 'em. Are you kidding me?” Great Crossing coach Adam Ivetic observed. “I think it means that we've officially made it. If people are making shirts about us, that means Great Crossing volleyball is relevant, and that's not gonna change any time soon.”
GC's reign as champs and its gritty, courageous, fun-loving title defense ended with a straight-sets loss to Dunbar at Bryan Station High School. Two of the three games were tight until the finish, with the Bulldogs prevailing by scores of 25-21, 25-16, 25-21.
And yes, No. 5 Dunbar (30-10) avenged a four-set loss to a much different Great Crossing team in last year's title tussle. The No. 19 Warhawks (29-8) made it back here despite graduating six players to the college ranks, including a trio to NCAA Division I schools.
“I told this team that I love 'em, and I meant it,” Ivetic said. “I looked forward to coming to practice every day in a way that I haven't in a while. With the group of seniors that we graduated, it was a little bit more business. I still looked forward to it, and I enjoyed it, but it was different.”
Dunbar, which took a tough, 2-1 decision over GC in a mid-season tournament, simply had the size, experience and recruiting pedigree on its side this season.
The Warhawks didn't have consistent answers for the heavy-hitting Bulldogs' quartet of Ava Jackson, Delaney Gash, Nyla Gaines and Isabelle Haggard, although versatile junior Riley Ellison's attempts to stand tall and fight back were a microcosm of her team's toughness and resilience all season.
Likely giving up six inches to the entire Dunbar front line, Ellison owned the left edge of the court to the tune of 12 kills and the back line with 10 tenacious digs.
“She played like she was 6-foot-5 tonight,” Ivetic said. “Had two or three blocks, which I'm not sure she's had any all season, and big ones, man. I don't know if she put some springs in her shoes or what. But what I've got to compliment Riley most is that she followed our game plan tonight. We told her, 'If you go to these spots, you're gonna earn points.' She took it to heart and played really well.”
PLD inexplicably kept testing Ellison when placing its serves, allowing her to set the tone for a fistful of finishes by Makiyah Justice, Jazzy Calvert and Libby Erwin.
“I think (Ellison) serve received more than anyone else. Eighty percent of balls they hit 'em to her, and they got her one time out of 30, 40 times,” Ivetic said. “You figured after a while they might say, 'Maybe we should serve to somebody else.' Just lights-out. That kid was incredible tonight.”
Dunbar led 3-0 and 8-3 in the opening game, but Great Crossing, besieged by big deficits throughout the district and region tournaments, predictably wouldn't go away.
Erwin's kill cut the gap to 12-8, and GC eventually nudged within three before a rip down the line by Jackson padded the Bulldogs' cushion back to 14-10. That was the first of four straight points from PLD on a 6-1 run.
Consecutive kills from Ellison stemmed the tide and triggered a rally in which Great Crossing won 10 of the next 11 points. Two big serves from Ryann Livingston, an Ellion smash courtesy of Kate Rush and another Ellison bomb to the back left corner were the highlights as the Warhawks whittled the gap to one.
It was a climb from the canvas typical of a team that overcame a smattering of significant injuries on top of the graduation departures.
“This team brought out a lot in me personally as a coach, because I knew that I could try new stuff and they would pick it up and run with it. I could ask them to get out of their comfort zone and do different things, and I knew they would be fine,” Ivetic said. “I genuinely had a blast. I'm gonna miss this group the way it is, because it's an incredible collection of young athletes. Whatever the volleyball score was, I'll take those 15 kids over anybody.”
Erwin staved off one set points after another Dunbar getaway before a spike through the middle from Jackson furnished the finishing touch. Erwin knotted the second set at two with a kill. Ellison strung together a kill and a block to keep the Warhawks within a point at 6-5. Dunbar went on an 11-4 binge and scurried away.
Swept only twice all season coming into the final — once by the Bulldogs way back on Aug, 18 — GC pulled out all stops to prevent it from happening again.
Another kill-block-kill sequence from Ellison vaulted the Hawks to a 4-2 lead in the third game. A big swing from Rush, an ace from Livingston and a kill from Calvert each broke ties to keep GC in front.
Erwin (twice) and Rush loosened additional knots down the stretch. Erwin gave Great Crossing its last lead of 17-16 before Dunbar took advantage of some unforced errors for four straight points to take control.
“Couple things didn't go our way, but the kids played their hearts out,” Ivetic said. “It was really loud in here, and just a couple of miscommunications. That's no excuse or anything. We want to play in front of a loud crowd.”
Ellison's kill sliced the margin to 21-20. The source of several long service runs during the playoffs, she then toed the line with GC trailing 22-21 and fighting to stay alive.
Jackson countered with another rocket down the left side to launch Dunbar's clinching close-out.
“All the credit goes to them,” Ivetic said of the Bulldogs. “They played a good game, played a tough match, were able to score points the way they needed to, and I hope they do well in the tournament.”
Despite being a work in progress with only Calvert and Ellison having played in every match during last year's championship run, GC surpassed that breakthrough team's school record of 27 wins.
“It all comes back to one of those things we talk about every year which is being a great teammate,” Ivetic said. “Even when we pulled kids, we switched something up, we changed whatever, they're all cheering for each other. The person whi got pulled is the biggest fan of the next people on the court, and that's something I can't teach in a couple months. It's good parenting.”
Ellison, Calvert and Justice were named to the all-tournament team. Grace Gindling and Emily Sue Watts earned that distinction for Scott County, which fell in three sets to Dunbar in the semifinals.
Despite its longer commute, Great Crossing's crowd filled at least half of the jammed spectator side of the arena.
“They came out big, and they were loud. We had a pep bus. I bought 50 tickets. There was twice that. They were spilling out over there,” Ivetic said.
“I think that really helped us hang tough in some of those valley points in the game. We've been showed so much love at this school in a way that I haven't seen any place else that I've been. They're so supportive of this volleyball program, and I feel like everybody around here sees that.”
Obviously a fan of his program but also a stakeholder in promoting a growing sport, Ivetic marveled at what having half the final four in a region historically dominated by big-city schools will mean in the northern corridor.
“When you're an elementary school kid, a middle school kid right now living in Georgetown, how do you look at this and choose any other sport? You come to this game and it's so much fun. It's so fast. What's not to love about it?” he said. “So another group that's building the foundation for not just net year and the year after, but we're talking 15, 20 years from now. I feel like Georgetown has grabbed people by the ears and said pay attention, because we're good. And with back-to-back title appearances playing a bunch of Lexington schools, I feel like that shows.”