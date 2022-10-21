What a Rush

Kate Rush sets the ball for Great Crossing during the final game of the Warhawks' straight-sets victory Wednesday night over Western Hills in the 41st District volleyball semifinals.

 Kal Oakes
FRANKFORT — Trailing by the football score of 24-17 and facing seven set points with Western Hills hungry to pull even in Wednesday night's 41st District volleyball semifinal, Great Crossing needed a Hail Mary.
 

