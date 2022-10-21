FRANKFORT — Trailing by the football score of 24-17 and facing seven set points with Western Hills hungry to pull even in Wednesday night's 41st District volleyball semifinal, Great Crossing needed a Hail Mary.
Having junior Riley Ellison toeing the service line in that almost hopeless situation turned out to be the Warhawks' answer to prayer.
After her own kill staved off the first potential game-ending point and put the ball back in GC's court, Ellison served out the second game with huge help from teammates Jazzy Calvert, Libby Erwin and Kate Rush at net to cap an unforgettable middle chapter in a 3-0 win at Wilkinson Gym.
“I think we all got in our head we're winning this set, and we got that common goal and we all went after it,” Ellison said. “No ball hit the floor. We were going after everything.”
Ellison wasn't finished. She backed up another kill with three service points to open the third set, then four more in succession to break a 17-all tie.
All that was rendered less stressful by Ellison's heroics to secure the second set, when she dropped her serve into the back row in front of Western Hills' libero on all but one occasion and let GC teammates take care of the rest.
“She's had some really long runs this season. She's been working hard on her serve. She's put a lot of time in on her own, before practice, after practice, in the gym on her own time, It's really been a big focal point for her, and it's paying off for her at this point in the season,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said, “We talk about our scouting report and who we need to go after, and she served it to the correct kid like eight times in a row.”
Kate Rush closed out the match with an ace and a kill for Great Crossing (26-7), which finished off Franklin County in four sets Thursday for its fourth consecutive district title.
GC drew another of the top teams in the 11th Region, Fredeirick Douglass, and will host a semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday.
“I think it prepares us a lot mentally, being able to battle through hard situations as a team and as individuals,” Ellison said. “It's been great being able to have a team that's so flexible that we can fill what's needing to be filled at the time.”
No. 19 GC has lost only one set during its current unbeaten streak, although that footnote was in danger all three games against a rival from Western Hills (5-23) that took one from GC during the season and played miles above that unimposing record.
The Wolverines led 4-1 out of the gate on an ace by Gabby Shelton and trailed only 10-9 before Ellison foreshadowed the second-set dramatics with a five-point run on her serve. That included two aces ahead of a kill from Erwin, who finished four in the opening game.
Back-to-back blocks by Makiyah Justice anchored the late stages of a 25-15 win. Ryann Livingston's ace closed it out.
“We're their Super Bowl. You know it,” Ivetic said. “We also haven't played a game in eight days. That's our longest stretch of a break this season.”
Western Hills won 11 of the first 15 points in the second set to heighten the element of surprise. Great Crossing retorted with five in a row on Rush's serve to pull even at 12, but Shelton served up seven straight to put the Warhawks on the ropes.
There were anxious moments during the comeback. Erwin's cross-court kill landed just on the line in the back right corner to make it 24-19. Calvert and Erwin then strung together kills prior to consecutive blocks from Rush.
“We just saw a lot of weird things from the other side that we weren't used to,” Ellison said. “Towards the end we were like, 'OK, we've got to communicate, and we've got to work together,' and that's what we did.”
Rush set Calvert for the smash to eliminate the final set point and pull the Hawks even at 24. Ellison's ace made it advantage Great Crossing, and a long return from the back row was the clincher.
“The kids just took it one point at a time,” Ivetic said. “We talked about mental toughness all season long with crazy lineups, five-setters, wins, losses, back-to-back nights until 11 o'clock. This team's been through the wringer. We're in a position to go make a run.”
Erwin and Justice combined for three swings in a row to give GC a seemingly comfortable 9-3 lead in the third game, but back stormed Hills to tie it at 13, 14 and 16 before snagging another slim advantage.
Another Erwin kill tied it and more importantly made it Ellison's turn to serve once again. She furnished a lead that shrank to 21-20 on a Shelton ace before Erwin and Justice came up big at the net to supply breathing room.