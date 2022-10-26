What a feeling

Great Crossing volleyball players shout and jump for hoy after the final point in the Warhawks' win over Franklin County for their fourth consecutive 41st District championship.

 Kal Oakes

FRANKFORT — After graduating a volleyball team for the ages and having its three most experienced returning players out of the lineup at various checkpoints during the encore season, Great Crossing couldn't take a fourth consecutive 41st District championship for granted.

Thursday's requisite photo for posterity featured red lanyards and gold medals adorning the necks beneath an almost entirely new cast of smiling faces, a reassurance that whether we're talking past, present or future, the court in this neck of the woods is the Warhawks' domain.

