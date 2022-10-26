FRANKFORT — After graduating a volleyball team for the ages and having its three most experienced returning players out of the lineup at various checkpoints during the encore season, Great Crossing couldn't take a fourth consecutive 41st District championship for granted.
Thursday's requisite photo for posterity featured red lanyards and gold medals adorning the necks beneath an almost entirely new cast of smiling faces, a reassurance that whether we're talking past, present or future, the court in this neck of the woods is the Warhawks' domain.
Seeded second after a regular-season series split that included its first-ever loss to a local rival, Great Crossing owned Thursday's rubber match with Franklin County in four back-and-forth sets with a flourish fitting of a four-peat.
“I was expecting it to be a great competition tonight, and it really was, but I had faith in our team and faith in God that everything was gonna be great,” senior tournament MVP Makiyah Justice said.
Great Crossing (27-7) tied the single-season record for wins set by last year's 11th Region champions by roaring back from a 25-19 loss in the second set with a 25-10 eruption.
The Hawks took the first and final games by narrow 25-22 margins, extending their winning streak to nine matches heading into Monday's region quarterfinal at home against Douglass.
“It definitely was a lot of fresh faces, a lot of people who haven't been able to put this medal around their neck, not been able to hold this trophy up,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “It kind of feels like one of those first ones again. We've got a lot of young kids here who hopefully are gonna keep on lifting some of these trophies. It was fun. It was a good time.”
Ranked No. 19 in the state after climbing five spots in the final regular-season coaches' poll, GC endured some ups and downs while blending that untapped talent into its established brand and culture.
Justice sat out part of the preseason while attending the Governor's Scholars Program. The Warhawks then lost Jazzy Calvert (foot, ankle) for 25 matches and Riley Ellison (concussion) for seven.
Instead of grounding the Hawks' hopes, it put air underneath them by equipping the supporting cast for the long haul.
“It was definitely a brand new start this year,.” Justice said. “It was a little bit nerve-racking, but seeing the energy and the playing together and being great teammates with the same culture, seeing that stay consistent, that really touched my heart. I'm grateful for that.”
Calvert returned to the lineup with two weeks remaining in the regular season and dominated the center of the court against Franklin County (19-12) with seven kills and seven blocks.
Rather than get jealous or antsy about watching others take her place, the junior used the opportunity to learn about some of her younger teammates and recognize how she would fit into the puzzle upon her return.
“I feel like I've been building up, being a better teammate for this. It makes me more aware of how I should be on the court. Just seeing how they play without me just makes me want to be a better teammate,” Calvert said. “I didn't come back quite (physically) where I wanted to be, but my coaches and my teammates have just been helping me build the momentum to be faster and be better.”
Calvert and Kate Rush teamed up for a go-ahead block after Franklin County roared back from a 19-14 deficit to tie the fourth set at 21.
“You're gonna be hard pressed to find a better middle in the 11th Region than that kid (Calvert). She works her tail off every day, just the hardest-working kid,” Ivetic said. “We had to move practice Tuesday because of ACT set-up at the school. We had to have practice from 8 to 10 (p.m.) and after she was like, 'Can I get in there and get some more reps?' We're at a different gym. It's dark, it's cold, and she wants to keep going."
Libby Erwin backed up that tiebreaking points with a kill, followed by an Ellison ace to earn the Warhawks three championship points, and the Flyers only had enough left in the tank to kill off one.
Rush (23 digs, six blocks) and Erwin (12 kills, eight digs) joined Justice and Calvert on the all-tournament team.
“The keys have been moving on quickly from mistakes, having energy, and communication,” Justice said. “Those are the three things I make sure that I remind the team of before every single game. When we do those three things, we're definitely our best selves.”
Ivetic wasn't happy with how some of his stars fulfilled those values in the opening set, even though Great Crossing mostly controlled it throughout, and made nearly wholesale substitutions in game two.
Led by big swings from Sophie Dufour and Alana Romero-Lozano, Franklin County took advantage of the tactical change and briefly nudged back into contention.
The message was successfully received, however, and GC's coach was happy with how one of his unsung juniors performed in the meantime.
“We had some issues that we were working through. With a deep bench like this, a lot of talented kids, we have the ability if somebody's not getting it done to make some adjustments there. I was really impressed with Amelia Bowers,” Ivetic said. “With different injuries, her role has been so many different things. She came in cold off the bench, got a kill on her first touch and was playing really well and doing all the things I was asking her to. I had to make some adjustments and keep her on the floor, because she earned herself some playing time.”
A similar approach of shuffling the deck also could have contributed to an 8-5 start that included close losses to Bowling Green, Madison Central and Ryle as well as the surprising August defeat at the hands of Franklin County.
“Some of that might be my fault,” Ivetic said. “We knew it was gonna be some growing pains. The kids trust the process that when the games start to matter, we're gonna playing our best ball. They really buy into that.”
Even drawing the toughest of the possible district runners-up — No, 9 Douglass fell to Scott County in the 42nd final — doesn't deter a new flock of Warhawks from expecting familiar results this week.
“We're learning a lot from our mistakes,” Justice said. “That second set definitely tested our mental toughness, and those things will prepare us for regions.