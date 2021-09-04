Knocking off Henry Clay is to high school volleyball in this area as beating the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Lakers or New York Yankees is to their respective rivals.
Doesn't matter whether those franchises are on the mountaintop or struggling to negotiate slippery rocks on the climb at the moment. Tradition and so many agonizing losses in yesteryear make revenge something to crow about.
So there were million-dollar smiles across the board for Great Crossing after a straight-sets win at home over the perennial 11th Region power Thursday night.
“This is the best day. It feels great,” said senior Grace Brooker, who recently committed to play at Division I DePaul University in Chicago. “They lost a lot of their good players, so we kind of knew, but we didn't want to get ahead of ourselves.”
Great Crossing (7-2) followed in the recent footsteps of Scott County and Sayre in paying back Henry Clay for the first time in the history of their programs.
It was a striking role reversal, with the rebuilding Blue Devils helpless to stop the Warhawks' parade of tall, powerful hitters above the net.
“We've been trying for the past four years,” said senior Ryann Thomas, also a D1 commit to Arkansas State. “We knew that it should be a sure game if we played how we should.”
The final scores were convincing: 25-15, 25-12, 25-15. Henry Clay breezed by similar counts in its meeting with GC last year, when the Blue Devils advanced to the final four of the KHSAA tournament.
Two years ago, it was considered a great night when the Warhawks took a set from the Devils.
“In all my time at Tates Creek, Scott County and Great Crossing, I've lost 11 times to them. That's the first time I've ever got the better of them,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “I've lost a million different ways. I wasn't going to believe it until I saw that third 25 up on the scoreboard, not for a second. I was not letting those kids take any breaks.”
GC stormed to a 6-0 lead in the opening set, a reversal of fortune from the slow starts that have plagued them against opponents of all stature.
“We've been working on playing first, not later,” said Brooker, who delivered a pair of kills in the early flourish. “That was a big emphasis we had, so I'm really glad we were able to do that tonight.”
The Warhawks took advantage of four days off after a five-set loss to Frederick Douglass to practice, evaluate the busy early-season schedule and talk about their long-term goals prior to a 3-0 shellacking of Franklin County in district play Monday.
“We're usually not the best first-set team, but today we picked it up and just played our game finally. “Thomas said. “I feel like the past two days that we practiced and worked on the technical side of things, that really went into our game play.”
“The best part I thought about our game was our team defense,” Ivetic added. “We worked on it really hard the last week and a half, because we saw a lot of stuff we were doing wrong. The kids really have been working hard to get that little bit better every day. They put in a ton of work and a ton of time, and it really paid off.”
Marley Staats led the Warhawks' loud attack with nine kills.
Brooker and Thomas each added eight, while Jazzy Calvert and Jasmine Koonce fashioned five apiece. Makiyah Justice also provided big hits off the bench.
“I don't know how you game plan against a front row like that. You get no reprieve at all,” Ivetic said. “Who do you focus on? Which way do you cheat? You try to double on Grace, and we hit you with Marley. Our middles are finally going. When we're clicking, and our defense looks like that and we're able to run, it's a scary club. I'm glad I don;t have to coach against them.”
Thomas and senior classmates Morgan Caba and Teagan Feezor played crucial roles in setting up the cacophony of kills.
A forfeit win over Western Hills on Tuesday also advanced Great Crossing to 3-0 in the 41st District, where they are the two-time defending champions.
“I think we're really connecting now,” Brooker said. “We're just going to keep on improving and improving, and we're going to be really good. We have a good chance for state this year.”
Taking care of business against a program that has seen those lofty heights was an important step, regardless of the records.
“We kind of had a meeting and just talked about our goals for the rest of the season,” Ivetic said. “We kind of laid it out on the table and challenged them to really out their heart and soul into practice. Our seniors had a lot to say about it, and they rose to the occasion. This team is incredible.”