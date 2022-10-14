Great Crossing and Scott County volleyball teams each are on a historic roll heading into next week's district tournaments.
GC (25-7) has won eight consecutive matches, six by straight sets, eclipsing the program's record of 22 regular-season wins, The Warhawks now are only two victories shy of matching the overall single-season mark set by last year's 11th Region champions.
That streak advanced the Lady Warhawks five spots back up to No. 19 in this week's Kentucky Volleyball Coaches' Association poll.
Not to be outdone, SC (22-8) has rattled off nine straight victories since a Sept. 27 loss at Great Crossing. That's the longest unbeaten run by the program in 20 years.
Fellow 20-win teams Cooper and Lexington Catholic were the only teams to take a set from Great Crossing during its current surge.
GC stormed back from early deficits in the second and fourth sets to close out the Knights, 3-1, on the road Monday evening. Final scores were 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 25-23.
Riley Ellison and Libby Erwin led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills apiece for the Warhawks.
Jazzy Calvert, recently returned from a foot injury sustained in the opening week of the season, added eight, punctuated by a smash from the right edge to give GC match point. Mikayla Adkns supplied six additional kills and Kate Rush five.
Makiyah Justice (eight blocks) and Rush (five) were phenomenal defensively, while Rush rounded out her all-around match with 32 assists.
Delaney Waldridge led GC with 17 digs and supplied a go-ahead ace late in the deciding set. Ellison (nine) and Erwin (seven) also were essential in extending points.
Erwin's three aces led a steady supply of nine from the service line to help GC stay unbeaten all-time against Catholic.
Great Crossing also completed 41st District regular-season play with a home-and-home sweep of Frankfort. Both were 3-0 wins with the Panthers never taking more than 18 points in a set.
In the Oct. 3 senior night victory, Erwin (nine) and Justice (eight) led the Warhawks in the kill column. Rush delivered 26 assists, while Waldridge stacked up five aces and five digs. Ryann Livingston (four aces) and Caroline Huston (three) supplemented that strength on the service line.
Huston, Justice, Waldridge and Adkins comprise this year's senior group for SC.
GC also logged straight-set wins over Bryan Station, Montgomery County and Tates Creek in their finishing flourish. Rush's double-double of 27 assists and 10 digs led to 11 kills apiece for Erwin and Justice against MoCo.
Scott County honored six seniors — Kyara Beatty, Jayla Harris, Melanie McClanahan, Makenzie Peters, Megan Sullivan and Emily Sue Watts — prior to Tuesday's straight-sets romp over Anderson County.
The Cards allowed only four points in the middle chapter of a 3-0 triumph. SC's ladies of honor shone brightly on the night with 14 kills from Watts, 26 assists and eight digs courtesy of Peters, and 11 digs by Harris. Grace Gindling (four blocks) and Grace Wells (three aces) led those categories.
SC's stretch run included a championship in Montgomery County's Dink Scott Memorial Tournament, a hard-fought, three-set win over Sayre in the 42nd District finale, and convincing wins over Montgomery County and Bourbon County.
Since the loss to Great Crossing, Scott County has captured 22 consecutive sets.
Two of those sets went beyond the usual distance against Sayre before the Cards outlasted the Spartans at home by totals of 26-24, 25-13, 29-27. Watts (11 kills), Hollie Hasenbalg (seven) and Gindling (six) dominated at the net.
SC traveled to Lexington Catholic for one more tune-up Thursday before next week's district semifinals, where the Cards will be the No. 2 seed and take on Henry Clay.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.