Great Crossing snapped out of a five-match losing skid and stated its case as the favorite to defend its 41st District title with a pair of straight-set victories on the road this week.
GC dispatched district foes Franklin County (25-10, 25-16, 25-11) on Monday and Western Hills (25-17, 25-16, 25-15) Tuesday.
The Warhawks (5-5, 2-0) traveled to West Jessamine on Thursday evening ahead of next week’s homestand of three matches in three nights, starting with Lexington Trinity Christian on Monday. GC also hosts Frankfort and Paul Laurence Dunbar in the sequence.
Scott County volleyball split its first two matches of the week, sweeping Franklin County (25-22, 25-14, 25-15) on Tuesday before falling in straight sets at Bryan Station (25-19, 26-24, 25-20) in district play Wednesday,
Emily Rose led the Cards against the Flyers with 10 kills. Samantha McClanahan piled up 27 assists, with 10 digs from Riese Leahy. It was the senior night match for McClanahan, Leahy and Darian Fitzpatrick.