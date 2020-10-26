Great Crossing volleyball players believe the rest of the 11th Region is sleeping on their chances to make a run in this week’s tournament.
The Warhawks have earned themselves to set the alarm later this week.
Monday night’s straight-sets win at home over Madison Central, while another milestone for the program, was expected. The 25-6, 25-16, 25-18 final was strikingly similar to a 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 senior night verdict not even two weeks ago.
Up next: A bus ride south to Berea Community High School for a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday semifinal against Tates Creek.
Creek won a five-setter when the teams met Sept. 21 in Lexington. GC (13-6) was in the middle of a six-match skid at the time after losing senior Alora Wilson to a season-ending injury.
In addition to the first region playoff victory for a county team in five years, the second triumph of the season over the Indians extended the Warhawks’ school-record winning streak to 10.
GC set an immediate tone with five points out of the gate on Annie Pearson’s serve, capped by a Grace Brooker kill.
Brooker, Jasmine Koonce and Ryann Thomas brought more heavy artillery after a brief response from Madison Central (7-14).
More impressive than the spike from Thomas was her headfirst dig into the crowd to save another point.
Koonce continued the onslaught with a kill and a block, followed by five consecutive points at net from Marley Staats on a long service rotation by Reagan McLean.
Pearson symmetrically closed the set with more tidy service. Staats and Koonce combined to block the clinching point.
Thomas started the second set with an ace, but the evening took an ominous turn when serve-receive difficulties put the Warhawks in a 14-8 hole.
They climbed out in short order. Yet another Thomas grenade started a 10-0 run, with Kirstynn Yarber supplying the serves that put GC back on track.
Koonce was unstoppable down the stretch in a game that saw the Warhawks win 17 of the final 19 points.
Yarber’s ace and a dig from Pearson to set Brooker highlighted a surge of six consecutive points early in the third game.
Madison Central crept back into contention with five in a row before more in-your-face defense from Koonce and one more flush by Thomas righted the ship.
GC’s depth, demonstrated en masse during the district tournament, was on display again. Makiyah Justice and Riley Ellison pounded home winners to provide the finishing touch.
This story will be updated.