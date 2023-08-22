Almost beyond reasonable doubt, Great Crossing volleyball plays in the deepest subdivision of the state.
That means almost any time an 11th Region rival is standing across the net, the Warhawks can count on a two-hour grind in which the records and rankings won't matter.
To wit, No. 7 Great Crossing survived a roller-coaster ride with No. 21 Lexington Catholic for a 3-2 win Thursday night in a home opener that saw neither side capture consecutive sets.
“That was a real back and forth night, huh?” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “I've got a bunch of kids that don't want to quit.”
The sigh of relief was almost audible over the din of a captive crowd after GC (2-0) escaped the fifth set by a 15-11 margin.
Great Crossing's 25-18 cushion in the opening game was the largest of the evening.
Lexington Catholic retaliated with a 25-22 triumph in the second stanza and pocketed the first six points of the third before GC stormed back to prevail, 25-23.
It was hardly a surprise when the Knights knotted it up with a 25-21 verdict in the fourth. Great Crossing played a total of 11 five-set matches in 2021 and 2022, reaching the region final both seasons with a championship two years ago.
“In practice we talk about whenever we're in chaotic moments to bring it back to Warhawk volleyball, so bring it back to what we do best, and I think that's what really helped us,” senior outside hitter Libby Erwin said.
Erwin was sensational from the left edge with an astonishing 17 kills. Riley Ellison, another of the Warhawks' eight seniors, chalked up a double-double with 10 kills and a team-high 11 digs.
Junior setter Kate Rush dominated all phases with 34 assists, nine kills, six blocks, five digs and four aces.
“Libby is incredible. She leaves me speechless on a daily basis,” Ivetic said. “And Kate's running the offense so fast. I couldn't imagine playing the middle against this team. It's just a fun group.”
Great Crossing also basked in big nights from the other Erwin sibling, sophomore Emily (six kills, four blocks, two aces), senior libero Ryann Livingston (10 digs), and ever-present senior in the middle Jazzy Calvert (six kills, six blocks).
The benefit of last autumn being somewhat of a transition year — even though the Warhawks remained a key piece of the region and state conversation — is that not many situations will catch players in this year's regular rotation on their heels.
“We have a surprising amount of experience,” Ivetic said. “We have eight or nine seniors. They're a tough group of kids. With an experienced group, you can just throw stuff at 'em and they'll figure it out.”
Led by Allie Kronenberg (36 assists), Addie Lowe (17 kills, 16 digs), Hannah Kaufmann (28 digs) and Caroline Holbrook (11 kills), Lexington Catholic forced Great Crossing to adapt and grow throughout the match.
The Warhawks scored seven of the next nine points, for example, after the Knights went on their binge to tip off the third game.
“One of the things I was impressed with was their ability to make adjustments on the fly,” Ivetic said. “We started playing some games with our lineup and trying to get some different match-ups. We did some stuff we hadn't really practiced before, and they responded really well.”
Great Crossing survived some early speed bumps and breezed to a 3-0 victory at Bourbon County in its season opener.
The Warhawks didn't enter their first challenge of the regular season untested, however.
“We were out in Bowling Green last weekend,” Ivetic said. “We played for three straight hours against three top-25 teams, and it was just no timeouts, no switching sides. We learned a lot about mental toughness that day, and I think that showed through tonight.”
It was a live-time look at the madness Erwin said her team thrives upon.
“That made us work on chaotic moments and bring it back to what we can do,” she said, “It was good for us. We played for like three hours straight with really no break. It made our endurance better.”
GC will need that stamina going forward.
Two of the six teams ranked ahead of the Warhawks — No. 3 Paul Laurence Dunbar and No. 6 Frederick Douglass — are in the 11th Region. Dunbar ended Great Crossing's region title reign last year on its way to a runner-up finish at state.
“I think it's gonna be a lot of long nights here in central Kentucky,” Ivetic said. “That's a team that's ranked No. 21 in the state, but they have three incredible pins. They've got a great setter. They've got a couple of good middles. That's a good team. They're gonna win some games this year.”
Libby Erwin fittingly delivered the final kill in a fifth set that was tied at nearly every checkpoint until the teams reached double digits.
“Kate's sets were amazing,” Erwin said. “Our passing was good, and then I don't know. I just had a lot of adrenaline.
The Warhawks' success has made them the team that everyone in a 20-mile radius marks on their calendars.
“Even more so than the last couple years, we're gonna be everybody's Super Bowl,” Ivetic said. “Somebody sent me a picture of Lexington Catholic's locker room. One of their season goals was to beat us. It was like beat us and beat Dunbar. There will be no nights off.”
“We love it even when other people's student sections are there, because they're still loud,” Erwin noted. “Then when we do good things they shut up, so it's good.”
Great Crossing will jump back into the region this week against Lafayette (Tuesday at home) and Madison Centaral (Thursday on the road).
Expect more of the same, but the Generals and Indians will have a tough act to follow.
“I love being able to play Catholic,” Ivetic said. “No matter what the score is, my kids are gonna be dead tired at the end of it. They give us everything. They're great.”
Ultimately, the Warhawks' balance and depth will be too much for most foes, local or otherwise.
“We have a lot of seniors,” Erwin said. “A lot of players that can do a lot of things, not just one single thing, so a lot of variety.”