A win Monday night over Frederick Douglass in the 11th Region volleyball quarterfinals wasn't the shocking result. Yet even Great Crossing players and coaches had to raise their eyebrows a bit after participating in a sweep at home.
The Broncos were one of at least two potential playoff rivals who gained or stretched the advantages in size and experience this year. Persistence and strength of will are categories in which the Warhawks won't be beaten, as evidenced by a 3-0 win that included one gigantic comeback.
Final margins were 25-17, 25-18, 25-22 for GC, which ousted Douglass in a five-set semifinal last October.
“We'd not played them in our regular season, so it was kind of unknown, but if we play like a solid unit we can beat anybody,” junior Riley Ellison said.
Ellison's consecutive cash-ins from the edge in the opening set and the service line in the second stanza gave Great Crossing, defending champion but one that shipped six players to the college level, valuable breathing room.
Frederick Douglass (24-8) grew visibly flabbergasted as room-service kills that appeared postmarked for the floor boomeranged back off GC fingertips and ultimately became points for the Warhawks.
“Our kids served so tough tonight,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “Our whole game plan was creating chaos for them and controlled chaos on our side. They had 6-(foot)-2, 6-3, 6-4 across the front row. You have to just generate as much chaos as possible.”
Down by seven in the third, Great Crossing wasn't about to water the seeds of doubt.
Jazzy Calvert's back-to-back kills launched that rally from a 15-8 deficit. A block by Kate Rush further reduced the lead with Ellison back on serve, and Ellison's own headfirst dig toward her own bench led to a Libby Erwin swing and a Bronco timeout at 17-13.
“It's so frustrating for everybody else,” Ivetic said. “How do you not get mad? How do you hit the ball to the floor against this team? Man, I don't know.”
Finishes by Mikayla Adkins and Makiyah Justice both trimmed the lead to one, followed by an Erwin ace to knot the set at 20.
Ellison kept it 21-all with her rip ahead of consecutive aces from senior libero Delaney Waldridge, the first deflecting off the nylon and falling into the Broncos' court in a sure sign that it wasn't their night.
“We would do anything for each other right now,” Ellison said. “I love that. I think it's just about who wants it more, and we want it more than anything.”
Calvert, who missed the bulk of the regular season due to injury, put away the final two points.
“I always know we'll definitely bounce back through anything, even if we're down 10 points. That's why I love this team,” said Calvert, who notched a team-high 11 kills to go with two blocks. “I think it's just a passion and the way our defense is set up."
Erwin added seven kills, Justice three blocks and Rush 29 assists for Great Crossing, which went on to beat Lexington Catholic in Tuesday's semifinals and earned the right to defend its title Thursday against Dunbar.
Calvert said knowing Scott County dominated the same Douglass team in four sets at its district title match provided plenty of motivation.
“It made me want to make sure we got the dub, because I was not about to get teased by them,” Calvert said.