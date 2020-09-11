The county's high school volleyball rivalry is already living up to that throw out the records, rankings and reputations standard.
Great Crossing swept through two other 11th Region contenders in this opening week, but Thursday night the host Warhawks saw Scott County win the first set, then had to fight off two set points in the closing chapter to clinch a 3-1 victory.
SC's youth showed in the middle games, but the Cardinals made their presence felt before the Warhawks walked away 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 27-25 winners.
Alora Wilson and Ryann Thomas killed pivotal points to prevent SC from forcing a fifth and deciding set.
Wilson and Grace Brooker then combined for a block to swing match point to the Warhawks (3-0), who won a fourth consecutive rally to seal the deal.
Scott County (0-2) captured the first six points of the fourth set on Samantha McClanahan's serve before Reagan McLean, Annie Pearson and Jasmine Koonce led a run that pulled GC even at eight.
The lead changed numerous times with the score in the teens before Cards' sophomore Emily Sue Watts and freshman Hollee Hasenbalg brought their team back from the brink.
Set one was similarly back-and-forth until two winners by Watts and a side out gave the Cards a cushion. In a hint of what was to come later, GC warded off a pair of set points before Watts supplied the finishing touch.
A series of resounding winners from Grace Brooker staked Great Crossing to a 10-3 lead in the second stanza. The lead never dipped beneath seven points thereafter.
GC 's heavy hitters set a similar pace in the third set, but McClanahan and Grace Gindling fueled modest rally before Brooker, Wilson and McLean dropped the hammer in succession to wrap it up.
The Warhawks owned prior road wins over Lafayette and Madison Southern, while the Cards lost at Madison Southern in five sets.
