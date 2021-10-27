An all-out revenge tour, spearheaded by nine seniors who steadfastly refuse to lose, has put Great Crossing volleyball one win away from a history-making berth in the Sweet 16.
GC won its second five-match in three nights Wednesday, overpowering Frederick Douglass, 15-4, in the deciding game of the 11th Region semifinals before a raucous crowd in the Warhawks’ home gym.
Those heroics backed up another dramatic win over Tates Creek on Monday, meaning that GC ousted the teams in reverse order that ended the Warhawks’ first two seasons of competition.
“It just feels amazing getting redemption,” senior Marley Staats said. “We had names, and we were ready to check them off the list.”
That theme continues at 7 p.m. Thursday when Great Crossing faces either Bryan Station or Paul Laurence Dunbar in the championship round. Both teams took down GC during the regular season.
“We cleaned up 2020 and 2019 to do what we’ve working towards for three years,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “Our goal has been to get to states, and it’s time.”
Douglass rattled off the final four points to win the fourth set, 25-20, and force a tiebreaker to 15.
Grace Brooker made that anticlimactic by turning game five into her personal highlight film.
Brooker, a 6-foot-2 senior committed to DePaul University, fashioned four kills and a block during a run of nine unanswered points on Teagan Feezor’s service rotation to open the set.
“She’ll let everyone in the gym know she wants the ball,” Ivetic said of Brooker. “We did a good job getting it to her and letting her take care of business.”
Douglass stopped the bleeding with the next two points before another laser from Brooker sent GC on its way.
Jasmine Koonce and Ryann Thomas fueled another flurry to put it away.
“We haven’t started (that rotation) all year, not one time,” Ivetic said. “We roiled the dice that we were going to get the right matchup. I got lucky that I guessed what they were going to do.”
GC dropped the first set, 25-19, thanks to a 5-0 finish from Douglass, and the Broncos led much of the second game before a block by Jazzy Calvert and a kill from Thomas pulled the Warhawks even at 14.
An ace from Morgan Caba and multiple big swings from Brooker and Thomas highlighted a 13-3 finishing kick and a 25-18 margin that leveled the match.
“It’s amazing how much difference (the crowd) makes and just how encouraging they can be, especially against the other team,” Staats said. “It’s a mental game.”
Set three was another seesaw. Kills by Staats and Libby Erwin briefly tied it before Douglass created a modest 18-15 cushion.
GC tallied eight of the next 10 points to flip the script. Brooker and Calvert cashed in kills ahead of a side out that put the Warhawks ahead to stay.
“We talk about our seniors all the time, but I thought some of our younger players stepped up and made an impact,” Ivetic said. “Those young kids, they really pulled it out.”
Thomas’ ace sealed a 25-22 win.
Douglass never trailed after a run of five consecutive points early in the fourth set, although countless digs by Caba, Kaelyn Faul and Riley Ellison kept the set alive. Erwin’s cross-court kill from the right edge got GC as close as 21-20 before the Broncos escaped.
“I thought my setters played insane defense,” Ivetic said.
Tates Creek hadn’t lost a five-set match all season (three tries) prior to GC’s 15-13 verdict in Monday’s quarterfinal. The Warhawks also led that round by a 2-1 margin before being pushed to the brink.
Volleyball joins boys’ soccer (2019) as GC teams to reach the 11th Region title game in the school’s first three years.
“Nine seniors is a lot,” Staats said. “Everyone has the same fight in them. We know that if we lose, we’re done.”
This story will be updated and featured in Friday’s edition of the News-Graphic.